Triller Group (Nasdaq: ILLR): The Reverse Split Is Not the Story — Execution, Recapitalization and Shareholder Value Are

A personal message from Group CEO Wing-Fai Ng, following the Company’s SPCX-linked strategic treasury announcement — on balance-sheet strength, disciplined recapitalization, and execution across the Company’s operating platforms.

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following today’s announcement by Triller Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ILLR) regarding its SPCX-linked strategic treasury transaction, Wing-Fai Ng, Group Chief Executive Officer, issued the following message to shareholders:

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

I’m writing to you directly as your CEO and a major shareholder. The past few days have been unsettling following the share consolidation, and I’ve seen the reaction. Let me be direct: the reverse split is not the story of this Company.

A reverse split changes arithmetic. It changes the number of shares outstanding and the quoted price per share. It does not change the quality of our assets. It does not change our plan. It does not change the value we are building. What matters is market capitalization, balance-sheet strength, execution, and long-term shareholder value — and that is where we are focused.

At our Annual General Meeting two weeks ago, we laid out the next phase clearly. 2025 was the reset year. 2026 is the year of execution and monetization. Our job now is to build value across our operating platforms, strengthen the balance sheet, and move from clean-up to growth. We are doing that.

We also told you that new capital is imperative — which is why we asked for, and received, shareholder approval for capital-raising flexibility. At the same time, we are highly sensitive to dilution. Management and major shareholders live with the same economics you do.

Today, we announced the first major step in that strategy. As described in the Company’s release and Form 8-K, we have entered into a transaction to acquire a SPCX-linked position — economic exposure to SpaceX through an established fund structure — expected to be held through a wholly owned subsidiary as a strategic treasury asset, with financing secured by the underlying position. I encourage you to read the full release and 8-K for the structure, parties, and risks in detail.

This transaction delivers three clear benefits to ILLR shareholders:

It adds a high-quality strategic asset to treasury of our balance sheet.

It shows we are executing on recapitalization, not idly discussing it.

It gives our shareholders a way to participate, through ILLR, in exposure tied to one of the most extraordinary companies of our generation.

This is the beginning of the next chapter. Several additional recapitalization initiatives are underway — some well advanced, others being developed carefully. We will update you when there is something appropriate to announce. We will do the work, complete the documentation, secure the right approvals, and communicate clearly.

I encourage you to revisit the press release and business-plan deck we presented at the AGM. That deck explains the Company we are building — not a single app, not a legacy clean-up story, and not a short-term trading vehicle, but a public platform with multiple engines of value:

Social and creator: our social, creator, content and monetization platform — with more than 327 million consumer accounts on the Triller app and over 436 million across the broader technology platform.

our social, creator, content and monetization platform — with more than 327 million consumer accounts on the Triller app and over 436 million across the broader technology platform. BKFC/ Eight Sports Capital: a scarce live- and combat-sports growth asset with passionate fans, global reach, and expanding media and event opportunities.

a scarce live- and combat-sports growth asset with passionate fans, global reach, and expanding media and event opportunities. AGBA: our long-standing Asian financial-services platform — real customers, real history, real revenue, and operating discipline.

our long-standing Asian financial-services platform — real customers, real history, real revenue, and operating discipline. Strategic treasury: through today’s transaction, we are adding a major high-quality asset to the balance sheet.

Beyond what we own today, we are also pursuing a proposed strategic transaction — referred to internally as “Project Eight” — to strengthen and scale our social and creator platform. Project Eight has not been completed or publicly announced, and any expected benefits remain subject to definitive agreements, closing conditions, integration risk and applicable approvals.

For too long, the market’s attention has been on legacy issues — delayed filings, Nasdaq pressure, capital-structure noise. Those issues were real and we dealt with them. We brought our filings current. We restored Nasdaq trading. We held our AGM. We secured shareholder approval for the tools to strengthen the Company. We completed the share consolidation to support our Nasdaq path. And today we announced the first major transaction in the next stage of our recapitalization.

This is not a management team standing still. This is a management team executing.

I believe this is a highly valuable company. I believe the market does not yet reflect the value of our assets, our platform, our strategy, or our ability to execute. The way to close that gap is not to complain about the market, but to build value so clearly and persistently that serious investors have to look again. That is exactly what we intend to do.

To our shareholders: I hear you, and I understand the frustration. But focus on the right question. It is not whether the share count changed this week. It is whether this Company is becoming more valuable, better capitalized, better positioned, and more capable of executing its plan. My answer is yes.

We are building for market capitalization. We are building for shareholder value. We are building for the long term. And we are only getting started.

Sincerely,

Wing-Fai Ng

Group Chief Executive Officer

Triller Group Inc.

Nasdaq: ILLR / ILLRW

About Triller Group Inc.



Triller Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ILLR; ILLRW) is a technology and media company operating Triller App, a social media and live-streaming platform focused on music, sports, fashion and culture, together with AGBA Group, a Hong Kong-based financial-services and platform business with longstanding operations in wealth distribution, healthcare and related services across Asia.



Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding resumption of trading on Nasdaq, the Company's ability to maintain timely SEC periodic reporting and Nasdaq compliance, the effectiveness of its remediation measures, the anticipated benefits of resumed Nasdaq trading, and the timing of future corporate updates. These statements are based on Triller’s current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to the effects of the period of trading suspension and resumption of trading on Nasdaq, market conditions, the Company’s ability to execute its monetization and operating plans, the availability of financing, the identification, negotiation or completion of any acquisitions or other strategic transactions, compliance with listing standards and reporting requirements, legal or regulatory proceedings, and the other risks described in Triller’s SEC filings. The words “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “outlook,” “scheduled,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.



The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of its issuance. Except where required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to reflect subsequent events, changed circumstances, changes in expectations, or the estimates and assumptions associated with them. The forward-looking statements in this press release are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by the federal securities laws.

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Contact:

Bethany Lai, Investor Relations and Communications

IR@agba.com