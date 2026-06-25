Experienced REALTORS® Anchor the Industry as Housing Affordability Remains Top Hurdle, New NAR Report Finds

Washington, D.C., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seasoned professionals are increasingly defining the real estate industry, with the typical agent who is a REALTOR® now reporting 13 years of experience—up from 12 last year—according to the National Association of REALTORS®’ 2026 Member Profile. The report also shows that 75% of members are very certain they will remain active in real estate for at least two more years, a slight uptick from 74% last year.

“The real estate market has been operating under suppressed conditions for more than three years, and yet the typical REALTOR® continues to gain experience and stay committed to the profession,” said Jessica Lautz, NAR Deputy Chief Economist. “What we are seeing is a more seasoned industry—professionals who are leaning on referrals, repeat clients and deep market knowledge to navigate one of the most challenging buyer environments in decades.”

The annual report provides a snapshot of NAR members’ business activity, income, firm affiliation, technology use and demographics, based on transactions and trends from 2025. NAR’s current membership stands at 1,438,569.

For the first time, this year’s survey separated individual and team transaction data to better reflect how members work. Individually, the typical agent reported nine transaction sides in 2025, with a median sales volume of $2.7 million for brokerage specialists. Twenty-one percent of REALTORS® worked as part of a team—with teams averaging four members—and team-based brokerage specialists reported a median of 32 transaction sides and $17.5 million in sales volume.

“Today’s market is sharply divided between repeat buyers with housing equity who can move with relative ease and first-time buyers who are struggling to save for a down payment,” Lautz said. “The growth of teams and the rise in repeat and referral business reflect how REALTORS® are adapting—building durable client relationships to weather a market with limited inventory and stretched affordability.”

Most Important Factors Limiting Potential Clients from Making a Purchase

Housing affordability: 27%

Lack of inventory: 12%

Difficulty finding the right property: 11%

Income and Expenses

$59,200: Median gross income for REALTORS ® , up from $58,100 in 2024

, up from $58,100 in 2024 $88,500: Median gross income for REALTORS ® with 16 or more years of experience, up from $78,900 in 2024

with 16 or more years of experience, up from $78,900 in 2024 $9,530: Total median business expenses, up from $8,010 in 2024

$1,580: Typical vehicle costs, the largest expense category

Firm Affiliation

53% of members are affiliated with an independent company

86% of REALTORS ® are independent contractors at their firms

are independent contractors at their firms 6 years: The median tenure with a current firm

Demographics

The typical REALTOR ® was a 57-year-old white female who attended college and owned her home

was a 57-year-old white female who attended college and owned her home 66% of all REALTORS® were female, up from 63% last year

86% of members own their primary residence, and 41% own a secondary property

About the National Association of REALTORS®

The National Association of REALTORS® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes—from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation—visit facts.realtor.

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Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom. Statistical data in this release, as well as other tables and surveys, are posted in the “Research and Statistics” tab.