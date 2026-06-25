Two of Canada’s top athletes named Canadian Red Cross monthly giving ambassadors

OTTAWA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross is pleased to announce Canadian men’s national soccer team captain Alphonso Davies and top Canadian tennis player Leylah Fernandez as its new monthly giving ambassadors.

The two world-renowned athletes have partnered with the Canadian Red Cross to raise awareness of the organization’s impact and help strengthen the long-term support of Canadians for its mission.

Whether in Canada or around the world, the Red Cross Movement assists people in times of need. Through this partnership, Fernandez and Davies join the many Canadians who support and advance the work of the Canadian Red Cross in meaningful ways. In the coming months, they will share more about their involvement through social media and other channels.

Fernandez and Davies joining as monthly giving ambassadors marks just the beginning, as the Canadian Red Cross continues to evolve how it connects with Canadians and expand its community of supporters. As the organization looks toward the future, monthly giving will play an increasingly important role in helping ensure communities have access to support before, during, and after emergencies.

QUOTES:

“The Canadian Red Cross is proud to partner with Alphonso and Leylah, two remarkable Canadians whose leadership, resilience, and commitment to making a positive impact reflect the values at the heart of our organization. Through this partnership, we look forward to raising awareness of the vital work of the Red Cross, inspiring greater engagement with our mission, and strengthening connections with communities across Canada.”

– Conrad Sauvé, President and CEO of the Canadian Red Cross

“In soccer, no one wins alone. The way to make real change is to keep showing up consistently for each other, even when it's hard. The Canadian Red Cross does this for people in crisis worldwide. I'm proud to join a team that has impact on real lives.”

– Alphonso Davies, Captain of the Canada national men’s soccer team and Canadian Red Cross monthly giving ambassador

"I always prepare before a match. The Canadian Red Cross and I have that in common. They don't just show up to a crisis, they show up ready. That takes focus, determination, and commitment. I'm honoured to partner with them.”

– Leylah Fernandez, Canadian professional tennis player and Canadian Red Cross monthly giving ambassador

Additional Resources

@redcrosscanada.bsky.social | facebook.com/CanadianRedCross | redcross.ca/blog

Red Cross donor inquiries: WeCare@redcross.ca or 1-800-418-1111

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 191 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

MEDIA CONTACTS

English Media: 1-877-599-9602 and media@redcross.ca

French Media: 1-888-418-9111 and communication@croixrouge.ca