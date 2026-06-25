First Stop Health Enhances Healthy Weight Program amid Growing GLP-1 Employee Demand and Employer Costs

CHICAGO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Stop Health, the connected, whole-person virtual care platform, is expanding its Healthy Weight Program following outstanding outcomes with early employer customers. GLP-1 medications are one of the fastest-growing healthcare cost drivers for employers. First Stop Health’s Healthy Weight Program integrates weight management, including GLP-1 prescribing where clinically appropriate, directly into its primary care model, pairing medication with an ongoing care team of physicians, dietitians, and health coaches.

"Demand for GLP-1s has skyrocketed, and employers are navigating a tricky landscape. The real challenge is making sure these medications actually deliver lasting results. First Stop Health helps employers on either side of the coverage decision by integrating weight management into primary care and surrounding patients with a team of clinicians, dietitians, and health coaches,” said Dr. Cole Barfield, Chief Medical Officer of First Stop Health. "Medication can be life-changing, but it works best when it lives inside a real care relationship."

The Healthy Weight Program offers flexible options for employers. The 2026 expansion introduces two enhancements to serve employers regardless of their GLP-1 coverage: a Cash-Pay Access option for employers who don’t cover GLP-1s, connecting employees to lower-cost options while maintaining clinical oversight; and a Managed Coverage Program for employers who do cover GLP-1s, tying prescribing to structured visit cadences and regular engagement tracking engagement tracking. Both are rooted in First Stop Health’s primary care offering and are backed by the company’s performance guarantee, which puts 100% of fees at risk.

Early results of the program are promising. In an analysis of one employer’s results from one year of the program, 100% of participants lost weight over 12 months, with an average reduction of 19% of body weight per person. No participants remained in Class 2 or Class 3 obesity after 12 months, and 25% achieved a normal BMI. The company estimates per-person annual savings of $1,500 to $2,850 from clinical improvement, and up to $9,500 for those who began the program with Class 3 obesity.

“For many employers, the GLP-1 landscape is nothing short of chaos, and they are left to sort through many point solution options without a clear path to managing utilization or ensuring outcomes,” said Teira Gunlock, CEO of First Stop Health. “We built this program because we believe medication has to live inside a real care relationship — not a standalone app — to deliver results employers and employees can count on.”

Most point solutions on the market — app-based coaching, direct-to-consumer telehealth prescribing, manufacturer partnerships — prescribe and disengage with patients, offering little clinical governance to drive lasting results or protect employer ROI. First Stop Health’s Healthy Weight Program is designed to fill that gap, specifically for mid-market employers who need a turnkey, outcomes-driven solution that fits within their existing benefit structure.

About First Stop Health

On a mission to deliver affordable, delightful healthcare for all, First Stop Health provides connected, whole-person virtual care to employers 24/7 through app, website, or phone in all 50 states. First Stop Health prioritizes an engaging and easy-to-use experience, setting people on healthier journeys through care at multiple stages. Patients can access a licensed telemedicine doctor in minutes for urgent and on-demand needs and can schedule appointments with experienced providers for mental healthcare, chronic care, and preventive care. First Stop Health’s flexible and turnkey solutions give mid-sized employers an affordable and meaningful benefit for their workforce. First Stop Health has been named one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces from 2022-2026 and has ranked among the fastest-growing private companies for eight consecutive years. To learn more, visit www.fshealth.com .