Australia's Social Commerce Boom: Market to Hit $63.55 Billion by 2026 with Key Growth Insights

The Australian social commerce market is ripe with opportunities in areas like domestic vs cross-border sales, varied social platforms, and diverse consumer demographics. Key sectors include clothing, beauty, and electronics, with growth driven by mobile commerce, video commerce, and strategic innovations by industry players.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce market in Australia is anticipated to grow by 10.6% annually, reaching an impressive US$63.55 billion by 2026. From 2022 to 2025, the sector experienced a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. This growth trajectory is expected to continue with an 8.0% CAGR projected from 2026 to 2031, when the market value is expected to soar to USD 93.38 billion from USD 57.47 billion achieved in 2025.

This comprehensive report provides a meticulous, data-centric examination of Australia's social commerce sector, unearthing market opportunities and risks by retail category. The report's extensive coverage spans over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs), offering an in-depth understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and share statistics.

Market opportunities are delineated by domestic versus cross-border commerce, social platform type, payment method, business model, consumer segment, and city type. The report also provides insights into consumer behavior and retail spending trends, essential for gauging end-market dynamics.

Utilizing industry-leading research methodology, this report provides an unbiased analysis through a proprietary analytics platform, yielding a clear view of emerging business and investment opportunities.

Report Scope:

This report offers in-depth, data-focused analysis of social commerce in Australia, highlighting key market segments.

Australia Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Growth (2022-2031):

  • Clothing & Footwear
  • Beauty and Personal Care
  • Food & Grocery
  • Appliances and Electronics
  • Home Improvement
  • Travel
  • Hospitality

Consumer Segments (2022-2031):

  • B2B
  • B2C
  • C2C

Device Usage (2022-2031):

  • Mobile
  • Desktop

Market by Location (2022-2031):

  • Domestic
  • Cross Border

City Tiers (2022-2031):

  • Tier-1 Cities
  • Tier-2 Cities
  • Tier-3 Cities

Payment Methods (2022-2031):

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Other Digital Payment
  • Cash

Platforms:

  • Video Commerce
  • Social Network-Led Commerce
  • Social Reselling
  • Group Buying
  • Product Review Platforms

Consumer Demographics & Behavior (2025):

  • By Age
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender
  • Market Share by Key Players

Reasons to Buy:

  • Insights on Strategy & Innovation: Obtain strategic perspectives to enhance market share through innovation.
  • Deep Understanding of Market Dynamics: Identify emerging opportunities and key drivers shaping Australia's social commerce market with 50+ KPIs.
  • Enhanced Decision-Making: Leverage 44 tables and 57 charts providing a detailed country-level analysis for strategic planning.
  • Competitive Landscape Overview: Gain insights into key market players and market share to formulate competitive strategies.
  • Strategic Development: Tailor strategies to gain market share, targeting growth categories and addressing specific segments across the value chain.
  • Consumer Behavior Insights: Enhance ROI by understanding evolving consumer attitudes and retail spending dynamics.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages71
Forecast Period2026 - 2031
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$63.55 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031$93.38 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.0%
Regions CoveredAustralia


Companies Featured

  • Facebook
  • TikTok
  • Instagram
  • eBay
  • JB Hi-Fi
  • BuyersCircle

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r2wht0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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                Australian Social Commerce Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Consumer Behaviour
                            
                            
                                Digital Payment
                            
                            
                                Digital Payments
                            
                            
                                E-Business
                            
                            
                                Ecommerce
                            
                            
                                Group Buying
                            
                            
                                Retail
                            
                            
                                Social Commerce
                            
                            
                                Video Commerce
                            

                



        


    

        
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