Australia's Social Commerce Boom: Market to Hit $63.55 Billion by 2026 with Key Growth Insights

Dublin, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The social commerce market in Australia is anticipated to grow by 10.6% annually, reaching an impressive US$63.55 billion by 2026. From 2022 to 2025, the sector experienced a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. This growth trajectory is expected to continue with an 8.0% CAGR projected from 2026 to 2031, when the market value is expected to soar to USD 93.38 billion from USD 57.47 billion achieved in 2025.

This comprehensive report provides a meticulous, data-centric examination of Australia's social commerce sector, unearthing market opportunities and risks by retail category. The report's extensive coverage spans over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs), offering an in-depth understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and share statistics.

Market opportunities are delineated by domestic versus cross-border commerce, social platform type, payment method, business model, consumer segment, and city type. The report also provides insights into consumer behavior and retail spending trends, essential for gauging end-market dynamics.

Utilizing industry-leading research methodology, this report provides an unbiased analysis through a proprietary analytics platform, yielding a clear view of emerging business and investment opportunities.

Report Scope:

This report offers in-depth, data-focused analysis of social commerce in Australia, highlighting key market segments.

Australia Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Growth (2022-2031):

Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel

Hospitality

Consumer Segments (2022-2031):

B2B

B2C

C2C

Device Usage (2022-2031):

Mobile

Desktop

Market by Location (2022-2031):

Domestic

Cross Border

City Tiers (2022-2031):

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

Payment Methods (2022-2031):

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

Platforms:

Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying

Product Review Platforms

Consumer Demographics & Behavior (2025):

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

Market Share by Key Players

Reasons to Buy:

Insights on Strategy & Innovation: Obtain strategic perspectives to enhance market share through innovation.

Obtain strategic perspectives to enhance market share through innovation. Deep Understanding of Market Dynamics: Identify emerging opportunities and key drivers shaping Australia's social commerce market with 50+ KPIs.

Identify emerging opportunities and key drivers shaping Australia's social commerce market with 50+ KPIs. Enhanced Decision-Making: Leverage 44 tables and 57 charts providing a detailed country-level analysis for strategic planning.

Leverage 44 tables and 57 charts providing a detailed country-level analysis for strategic planning. Competitive Landscape Overview: Gain insights into key market players and market share to formulate competitive strategies.

Gain insights into key market players and market share to formulate competitive strategies. Strategic Development: Tailor strategies to gain market share, targeting growth categories and addressing specific segments across the value chain.

Tailor strategies to gain market share, targeting growth categories and addressing specific segments across the value chain. Consumer Behavior Insights: Enhance ROI by understanding evolving consumer attitudes and retail spending dynamics.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $63.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $93.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Australia



Companies Featured

Facebook

TikTok

Instagram

eBay

JB Hi-Fi

BuyersCircle

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r2wht0

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