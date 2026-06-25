Regalo Baby Named 2026 “Baby Company of the Year” By Baby Innovation

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Baby Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry, today announced that Regalo , the leading provider of innovative and safe baby products, has been recognized with “Baby Company of the Year” in their 6th annual awards program.

Regalo Baby’s commitment to safety standards includes voluntarily submitting its entire product line for third-party Baby Safety Alliance (BSA) certification, ensuring every product meets or exceeds ASTM safety standards. Safety is the foundation of everything the company designs and engineers.

Beyond product design, Regalo serves as an educational resource that helps families think about home safety early in their parenting journey. Innovation at Regalo is driven by direct research with family and caregivers whose real-world feedback shapes new designs and improvements. The company is also focused on accessibility, delivering high-quality baby products at price points that allow more families to benefit from safe, reliable gear.

This commitment to safety and thoughtful design is exemplified in the Regalo® My Little Potty®, designed to combine familiarity, encouragement, and functionality in one training solution. The Regalo® Baby Basics® Bath Seat provides stability, comfort, and confidence for baby and caregiver with a focus on simplicity, safety, and adaptability. The Regalo® Infant Bather has been designed to make bathing experiences simpler, safer, and more comfortable, supporting newborns during their earliest baths. The Regalo® Baby Basics® High Chair combines stability, thoughtful design, and practical functionality. Additional products range from Safety Gates to Seating to Play Yards, On The Go accessories, Home Safety, and more.

“As a family-owned company celebrating 30 years, our innovation, built on consistency and responsibility, goes beyond new product features. It comes from consistently raising safety standards and listening to actual parents and caregivers about their needs, pain points, and struggles. We have a firsthand understanding of the joys and challenges of raising children,” said Mark Flannery, President of Regalo International. “Thank you to Baby Innovation for this accolade. Our broader mission remains to deliver high-quality baby products that are both innovative and accessible, and that prioritize real-world families and practical everyday use. Our baby products are built on one unwavering principle: safety first.”

As consumers become more discerning and demanding, parents are looking to balance the health and development of their infants with their busy lifestyles. Emerging trends such as organic and natural products, personalized baby care, innovation in baby food, E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer options are just some of the trends emerging in this rapidly expanding market. Companies are responding to these evolving demands by developing new products and the Baby Care market is projected to reach over $202 billion by 2030. The Baby Innovation Awards dives deep through a large set of categories within this increasingly competitive market, helping innovative products and companies stand out in this crowded market.

“Regalo prioritizes safety, accessibility, and trust for families everywhere. For both new and experienced parents, keeping growing babies and toddlers safe can be a challenge due to everyday home environments as well as finding reliable products that meet or exceed established safety standards,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Baby Innovation Awards. “By combining rigorous safety standards, child-focused design, and parent-friendly functionality, Regalo products support childhood milestones, empower independence, encourage positive habits, and demonstrate a deep understanding of family life. We’re naming Regalo Baby ‘Baby Company of the Year!’”

The focus of the Independent Innovation Awards is on recognizing the leaders in the most competitive categories of the Baby Care market, ranging from Bath & Diapers, Health Products, Nursing & Feeding, Clothes, Toys & Learning, Car Seats, Strollers and Nursery. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

About Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: https://babyinnovationawards.com .

About Regalo Baby

Regalo Baby is a family-owned manufacturer of baby & toddler safety essentials that give parents peace of mind during their children’s early milestones. All products are created from three core values: Safety, Security, and affordability. Regalo Baby creates products for all of baby’s firsts - from crawling to feeding to bath time and sleep training. Nearly every one of the company’s easy-to-use, convenient products are JPMA certified and meet all ASTM standards through rigorous annual testing and quality control.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Baby Innovation Awards

Travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475