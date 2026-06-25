Commure Named “Overall NLP Company of the Year” in 2026 AI Breakthrough Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure , a leading healthcare technology company, today announced it has been named “Overall NLP Company of the Year” in the 2026 AI Breakthrough Awards. The annual awards program recognizes the world’s most innovative companies, technologies, and products in artificial intelligence.

Selected from more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 countries, Commure was recognized for building AI into the foundation of healthcare operations as the infrastructure connecting clinical, operational, and financial workflows at scale.

“Healthcare is a $4.5 trillion industry where too much revenue still leaks through manual work,” said Tanay Tandon, CEO of Commure. “This award reflects what 500 health systems and physician-owned practices have already proven with us: when AI runs at the foundation, not bolted on as a point product, it compounds. Fewer denials, faster collections, and meaningful time back to every clinician, every day.”

Unlike point solutions that address isolated workflows, Commure has built an AI-native platform that connects patient engagement, clinical documentation, coding, claims, and payments through a unified data model.

Commure pairs its AI platform with forward-deployed engineering teams that work directly alongside health systems to customize solutions and drive adoption. This approach helps ensure AI delivers measurable results in one of the world’s most complex industries.

Commure’s AI platform powers more than 100 million patient interactions annually, helping providers save an estimated one to three hours each day on documentation. Those workflows feed directly into revenue cycle automation capabilities that process up to 80% of codes, increase collections by 20%, and reduce late-filing denials by 55%.

Today, Commure serves more than 500 healthcare organizations and is deployed across more than 3,000 sites of care. Over 130 of the nation's largest health systems use the platform, including HCA Healthcare and Tenet Healthcare. The platform integrates with more than 60 EHRs, including Epic, MEDITECH, and Oracle Health.

About Commure

Commure delivers next-generation AI infrastructure for health systems, integrating ambient workflows, agentic AI, and revenue cycle automation on a single platform. Its Forward Deployed Engineering teams work directly with clinicians and administrators to boost margins, reduce burden, and improve patient engagement. Commure runs inside more than 500 healthcare organizations across 3,000+ sites of care, integrates with 60+ EHRs, and processes tens of billions of dollars in annual claims — with 85%+ of revenue cycle work completed without a human in the loop. Learn more at commure.com .