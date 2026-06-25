SoundHound AI Named “Overall Agentic AI Company of the Year” in 2026 AI Breakthrough Awards Program





SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and agentic AI, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Overall Agentic AI Company of the Year” award in the 2026 AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.

SoundHound AI's category-defining agentic platform, OASYS (Orchestrated Agent System) , is the world's first self-learning AI system where AI builds AI. Unlike traditional build-and-deploy approaches that demand constant manual upkeep, OASYS autonomously creates, orchestrates, evaluates, and improves entire fleets of conversational AI agents, completing what once took months of developer effort in a matter of minutes. The platform then continuously refines itself based on real-world usage, so businesses get smarter and more efficient AI over time without the maintenance burden.

OASYS also allows businesses to meet their customers and employees wherever they are. Agents built on the platform deploy seamlessly across phones, web chat, in-store kiosks, drive-thrus, social media, smart TVs, and in-vehicle infotainment – maintaining context across channels, devices, and languages throughout every interaction.

Backed by enterprise-grade guardrails and SoundHound's patented Human Assisted Resolution (HAR) technology, OASYS safely handles everything from complex insurance claims and retail orders to prescription refills and outbound customer engagement, delivering fluid, conversational experiences that get better the more they're used.

"Our strength is our depth and experience. More than 20 years of R&D and a series of strategic acquisitions have expanded our capabilities, allowing us to deliver a uniquely mature and comprehensive approach to agentic AI," said Keyvan Mohajer, Co-Founder and CEO of SoundHound AI. "OASYS is built for enterprise-grade performance and flexibility, creating seamless, human-like customer service experiences that exceed consumer expectations"

For nearly a decade, the AI Breakthrough Awards have researched, analyzed and recognized the most important advances in artificial intelligence, and this year's field is the strongest yet. Thousands of nominations from over 20 countries poured in across categories including Agentic AI, Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Robotics, Natural Language Processing and industry-specific AI applications – underscoring the explosive global growth of AI and its importance as the defining technology of our time.

“SoundHound is pioneering the next generation of intelligent systems, defining the future of agentic AI at scale. Enterprise AI consists mostly of static, single-purpose tools, with traditional AI models taking months to create and AI agents that require constant manual maintenance. This bottleneck keeps businesses from turning conversations directly into transactions and revenue,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, AI Breakthrough. “By combining self-learning systems, action-oriented intelligence, and seamless deployment across real-world environments, SoundHound delivers a system that balances flexibility with enterprise-grade precision and reliability.”

SoundHound supports customer service and connected devices across industries, including insurance, banking and financial services, healthcare, retail, automotive, restaurants, telecom, and utilities.

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About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq:SOUN) is a voice and agentic AI company that enables businesses to deliver natural, end-to-end conversational experiences across digital and physical channels, including phones, kiosks, chat, smart devices, drive-thrus, TVs, in-vehicle, and more. Its agentic platform, OASYS, is a self-learning, orchestrated AI system where organizations can build and deploy conversational AI agents to handle transactions, tasks, and workflows on behalf of customers and employees. Built on proprietary technology backed by 400+ patents and years of AI research, SoundHound serves leading brands across industries including automotive, financial services, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, and more. It powers millions of products and processes billions of interactions annually for enterprise customers worldwide. Learn more at: www.soundhound.com

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Agentic AI, Machine Learning, Generative AI, Robotics, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1943c6d4-e5e8-494b-b13b-a9c5c146518c