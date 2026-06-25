BTCC Exchange Sets New Record with $118 Million Single-Day SpaceX Futures Volume, Alongside Strong June 2026 Proof of Reserves





LODZ, Poland, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world’s longest-serving crypto exchange, announced that its SpaceX futures (SPCX) achieved a record single-day trading volume of over 118 million USDT on June 16, 2026. The strong demand reflects extraordinary enthusiasm among traders for SpaceX's public debut.

SpaceX Futures Drive Unprecedented Demand

The peak volume of 118 million USDT on June 16, 2026 represented 18 times the pre-IPO trading volume, a milestone that reflects the outsized appetite traders have shown for exposure to one of the most anticipated listings in recent years. Since going live on the BTCC platform, SPCX has become one of the most actively traded instruments on the exchange.

To mark the occasion of SpaceX going public, BTCC has launched a dedicated SPCX trading campaign offering users the chance to enter a lucky draw to win a Tesla Cyberbeast. Full details on registration and prizes are available on the BTCC’s official campaign page .

The surge in SpaceX futures activity also reflects the broader success of BTCC's TradFi offering, which launched in February 2026 and has grown into one of the exchange's most popular features. To further lower the barrier to entry, BTCC has reduced trading fees across its futures pairs and introduced a zero-fee campaign , making it easier than ever for users to access traditional financial instruments on a crypto-native platform.

June 2026 Proof of Reserves Reflects Financial Strength

Alongside this trading milestone, BTCC published its Proof of Reserves report for June 2026. The latest report confirms a total reserve ratio of 147%, which is well above the industry benchmark for full asset backing. Individual asset reserve ratios are as follows:

BTC: 125%

XRP: 164%

ETH: 149%

USDT: 162%

USDC: 114%

ADA: 170%

For details about the full proof of reserves data, please visit BTCC’s official website .

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. As the official regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as its global brand ambassador, BTCC offers secure and accessible cryptocurrency trading services, focused on delivering a user-friendly experience while adhering to applicable regulatory standards.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7878955a-5f0a-4a6f-b034-2188b84c0bca