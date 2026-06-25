Chooch AI Wins “Decision Intelligence Innovation Award” in 2026 AI Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that Chooch , a leader in Vision AI technology, has been selected as winner of the “Decision Intelligence Innovation Award” in the 9th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program.

Chooch’s AI powered supply chain automation platform for healthcare tracks hospital inventory in real time using cameras and advanced AI models connecting real time data and insights to actions and outcomes, helping healthcare systems to make faster and smarter decisions ensuring the right supplies are available at the right place and at the right time. The results from the hospital inventory management system are measured by reduced stockouts by 98%, reduced waste by over 25%, improving clinicians and staff productivity, enabling hospitals and healthcare systems to focus on providing superior affordable healthcare.

“We are thrilled to accept the decision intelligence innovation award from AI Breakthrough , ” said Anubhav Saxena, CEO of Chooch AI. ”This is a great recognition of how healthcare systems are using our AI powered supply chain automation platform to improve the optimization and orchestration of decision-making across the enterprise supply value chain. The platform understands how decisions are made and uses data, analytics, AI, and automation to create a feedback-driven process that refines decisions over time — enhancing both decision quality and business impact through recommendations and autonomous actions. The decision intelligence from Chooch’s inventory control tower is transforming decision-making; executives now can rely on a trusted decisions and recommendations supported by AI and automation guided by their teams, allowing for intelligent oversight while dramatically increasing scale and speed to value.”

For nearly a decade, the AI Breakthrough Awards have researched, analyzed and recognized the most important advances in artificial intelligence, and this year's field is the strongest yet. Thousands of nominations from over 20 countries poured in across categories including Agentic AI, Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Robotics, Natural Language Processing and industry-specific AI applications – underscoring the explosive global growth of AI and its importance as the defining technology of our time.

“Health systems using Chooch have seen measurable and sustainable improvements to power the supply chains that support mission critical healthcare operations," said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “Chooch AI was chosen for this category as they continue to set the gold standard of bringing AI and automation together to make decisions from complex choices and respond more quickly to dynamic business environments.”

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Agentic AI, Machine Learning, Generative AI, Robotics, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.