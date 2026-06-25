Roadzen Named Deep Learning Company of the Year in 2026 AI Breakthrough Awards

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough, a market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and technologies in artificial intelligence, today named Roadzen, a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, winner of "Deep Learning Company of the Year" in its ninth annual awards program.

Running annually since its inaugural program in 2018, AI Breakthrough conducts one of the deepest annual evaluations of the global AI industry, recognizing the breakthrough solutions and companies shaping the field. This year's program drew thousands of nominations from around the world, making it among the most competitive in the program's history. Roadzen joins 2026 winners that include Snowflake, Veritone, Intuit, Zapier, Applied Materials, Higgsfield AI, HP, Superhuman, Dell Technologies, Anyscale, Deloitte, SoundHound, Okta, AMD, Qualcomm and others.

Rather than applying general-purpose models to broad problems, Roadzen builds domain-specific deep learning infrastructure for automotive insurance. Over 300 proprietary AI models run across the company's enterprise client base, spanning claims automation, underwriting, distribution, and fleet safety. Several platforms anchor the stack:



CORE assesses vehicle damage from smartphone photos in real time, identifying parts, severity, and repair-versus-replace decisions without a human surveyor.

assesses vehicle damage from smartphone photos in real time, identifying parts, severity, and repair-versus-replace decisions without a human surveyor. drivebuddyAI extends the stack to the edge, running on-device inference inside commercial vehicles to detect drowsiness, distraction, and collision risk with no cloud dependency.

extends the stack to the edge, running on-device inference inside commercial vehicles to detect drowsiness, distraction, and collision risk with no cloud dependency. MixtapeAI enables model routing, context management, and multi-model AI on-premises across 90-plus languages, keeping client data inside client infrastructure.

enables model routing, context management, and multi-model AI on-premises across 90-plus languages, keeping client data inside client infrastructure. Canvas manages model versioning, retraining, drift correction, and deployment automatically.

Behind all of it sits proprietary driving, policy and claims data the company has accumulated since 2015.

"We have spent a decade building proprietary data, purpose-built models, and production-grade infrastructure for one of the world's most demanding industries, and this recognition reflects the compounding advantage that work creates," said Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen. "Every model we ship solves a real operational problem with measurable outcomes for our clients, and that discipline — production performance over proof of concept — is what defines us."

“Deep learning is only as powerful as the data and domain expertise behind it, and Roadzen has spent a decade building both at a scale that is genuinely rare in the industry,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “Their models do not live in demo environments – they process millions of claims, underwrite commercial policies in minutes, and monitor billions of kilometers of live driving data. That is the standard we look for in a Deep Learning Company of the Year, and Roadzen meets it across every dimension. We are proud to recognize Roadzen as our 2026 Deep Learning Company of the Year.”

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing and industry-specific AI applications. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Roadzen

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility. Roadzen builds technology that helps insurers, automakers, and fleets better predict and prevent risk, automate claims, and deliver seamless, embedded insurance experiences. Thousands of clients across North America, Europe, and Asia — from the world's leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and agents — use Roadzen's technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen's pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition from Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express as one of the world's top AI innovators. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Roadzen employs more than 390 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., and India. Learn more at www.roadzen.ai.