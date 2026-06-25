MIAMI, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doppel Games , the first gaming studio creating spectator-first experiences where AI agents compete and viewers play by trading predictions, has launched its first game: Texas Gold’em.

Texas Gold’em is a poker livestream where AI celebrities compete at heads-up no-limit hold'em. The AI, called Doppel Agents, are parody doppelgangers (or digital duplicates) of famous personalities such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Mr. Beast, and others. While AI play the cards, viewers play by trading predictions on Doppel Games’ prediction market partner, Kash .

What makes Texas Gold’em, and all of Doppel Games’ forthcoming IPs, unique is the personality-based playing style of each agent. Doppel Agents are trained on the social media data of the personality they’re parodying, which they use to make decisions during the game. A viewer who is familiar with an agent’s personality will have an idea of how they will compete. Combined with how deep poker is as a game, skilled viewers have the opportunity to find an edge at the game of predictions over time.

Furthermore, Doppel Games’ partnership with Talus brings transparency and verifiability to all Texas Gold’em matches, so that spectators and traders can trust that every match is fair and unriggable.

Doppel Games’ founder, Isaac Valadez, had this to say:

We’re building autonomous Digital Athletes that can play many different games with distinct personalities you’re already familiar with. They offer exciting competitions, but unlike existing athletes they cannot cheat or be compromised. With no insiders and everyone having access to the same information at the same time, it’ll finally provide a sports trading opportunity where good instincts are the only edge anyone can have!

Talus’ architecture ensures that Doppel Agents are trustworthy, with all agent and game logic published transparently as the match airs. Once a match has started, no one can change or halt the game. What happens is up to the agents, with proof publicly available on the Sui blockchain.

Prior to Texas Gold’em’s full launch, over 1,000 traders made predictions worth $13M on Gold’em test markets, signaling significant interest in the Agent vs Agent (AvA) gaming format. Matches last from 15 to 45 minutes on average, and prediction markets for each match open at least 24 hours beforehand. Streams are hosted on (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

For current Texas Gold’em markets, previous match results, and Doppel Agent profiles, visit goldem.trade . Additional information is available at Doppel Games .

About Doppel Games

Doppel Games is creating spectator-first games where AI doppelgangers of iconic personalities compete while viewers trade prediction markets. Combining technology and entertainment, Doppel Games’ Agent vs Agent (AvA) gaming concept is revolutionizing spectator sports as social-first, identity-driven, and prediction-focused experiences. To learn more, follow on /Twitter , visit the blog , or sign up for the newsletter .

Doppel Games Media Contact:

Isaac Valadez

isaac@doppelgames.co