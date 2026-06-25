US Capital Global Has Delivered Over $15 Billion in Energy Transactions Worldwide

San Francisco, California, USA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global demand for energy continues to rise and investment accelerates across both traditional and renewable energy markets, companies face growing pressure to secure strategic sources of capital. US Capital Global works with businesses across the energy value chain, providing tailored financing solutions to support expansion, infrastructure development, acquisitions, and innovation.

“US Capital Global has built extensive expertise in energy finance over many decades,” said Charles Towle, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of US Capital Global. “From conventional energy infrastructure to emerging clean-energy technologies, we understand the unique capital requirements of this sector. To date, we have delivered more than $15 billion in financing and advisory services, helping energy companies pursue growth opportunities and navigate an increasingly dynamic market environment.”

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About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit www.uscapital.com.

To learn more about US Capital Global and how your business can secure the funding it needs, email Charles Towle, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, at info@uscapital.com.

Closed transactions include all transactions advised, arranged, syndicated, structured, and/or funded by affiliated entities within the US Capital Group, both in the United States and abroad. Securities offered through US Capital Global Securities LLC (“USCGS”) the FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer division of US Capital Global. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, may have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold, or sell a position in the securities of, the companies mentioned herein. Private debt and equity investments are not suitable for all investors, are generally illiquid, offer no guarantee of returns, and subject investors to possible loss of principal. Any offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at https://www.uscapglobalsecurities.com/crs.html.







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