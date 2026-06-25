FireFly Automatix Rebrands as FireFly Robotics, Signaling a Strategic Focus and Emphasis on its Core Identity as a Robotics Innovator

SALT LAKE CITY, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FireFly Automatix, a pioneer in autonomous robotic systems for turf management, today announced it has officially rebranded as FireFly Robotics, Inc. The company, now registered in the state of Delaware under its new legal name, made the change to better reflect its identity as a full-spectrum robotics technology company and its vision for a future of intelligent, autonomous systems and AI-supported robotic solutions.

The renaming marks a natural evolution for a company that has spent more than 15 years pushing the boundaries of what robots can do in real-world, high-demand environments. What began with the industry's first manned robotic harvester utilizing electric technology has grown into a sophisticated portfolio centered on automated robotic solutions — robotics that perceive, decide, and act with minimal human intervention.

A NAME THAT REFLECTS WHO WE ARE AND WHERE WE ARE GOING

"Our name has always told part of our story, however FireFly Robotics more accurately aligns with the robotic technology we are deploying across the world," said Andrew Limpert, CEO of FireFly Robotics. "We are, at our core, a robotics company. Every innovation we've pursued — from operator-assisted autonomy to our Autonomous Mowing Platform (AMP) — has been in service of building smarter, more capable robotic systems. This name makes that mission unmistakable and fulfills the vision of pairing robotics and autonomy to serve the world’s best golf courses, sports turf, and premium turf growers."

THE AMP PLATFORM AND THE ROAD AHEAD

At the center of FireFly Robotics' current product lineup is the AMP — a physical AI solution engineered to deliver premium autonomous turf management with minimal human intervention. Designed for golf courses, turf farms, and other large-scale grass surfaces that demand precision care, the AMP platform is an all-electric precision robotic mower that allows turf managers to increase their staff’s productivity with improved quality outcomes, and at the same time, to reduce operating costs. The award-winning battery-powered AMP is quieter than conventional gas mowers and eliminates the risk of hydraulic and fuel spills. This platform leverages AI and machine learning to help customers optimize their turf management.

Each day, FireFly’s growing fleet of fully connected robots adds to its data silos, positioning the company for future advances in model training. Looking ahead, FireFly Robotics is developing an integrated ecosystem of robotic platforms capable of transforming how turf is managed at scale. The company's vision extends well beyond a single machine — toward interconnected fleets of robots that communicate, coordinate, and operate across entire properties.

CONTINUITY OF OPERATIONS AND COMMITMENTS

The rebranding is a change in name only. All existing contracts, warranties, service agreements, and customer relationships remain fully in effect. FireFly Robotics inherits all obligations of FireFly Automatix and is committed to continuity of service for every customer and partner.

Products, documentation, and digital assets will be updated to reflect the new brand over the coming weeks. Customers and partners can expect direct communication from their FireFly Robotics contacts with specific transition details relevant to their accounts.

ABOUT FIREFLY ROBOTICS, INC.

FireFly Robotics, Inc. (formerly FireFly Automatix, Inc.) is a robotics company pioneering automation and electrification in turfgrass management since 2010. The company’s product portfolio is manufactured in Salt Lake City, Utah, and includes Manned Robotic Harvesters (MRH) and the Autonomous Mowing Platform (AMP), featuring all-electric, robotic mowers. Supported by proprietary software, patented mechatronic systems, and a vertically integrated ecosystem of parts, services, and analytics, FireFly’s solutions address critical labor, financial, and environmental challenges. For more information about FireFly Robotics and its leadership team, visit fireflyautomatix.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3285796b-ee9f-4271-9e92-f59a262eb577