Total Wireless Becomes First U.S. Carrier to Include Western Union Money Transfers in Select Wireless Plans

NEW YORK and DENVER, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Wireless, a leading provider of premium, affordable wireless plans on Verizon's 5G network, today announced a landmark partnership with Western Union to bring a first-of-its-kind benefit to wireless customers. Starting today, customers on the Total Wireless MAX 5G BYO, MAX 5G and ALL ACCESS plans will receive one money transfer per month on us. With the ability to send funds to more than 200 countries and territories through Western Union’s global network, customers can stay connected in more ways than one.

The partnership delivers a first for the industry. Total Wireless is now the only U.S. wireless carrier to include a monthly money transfer perk in a wireless plan. The benefit provides real value to our joint customer base by covering their money transfer transaction fee and represents a meaningful new frontier for telecom, built around the financial realities of the communities wireless carriers have long underserved.

Built For How Customers Stay Connected

Millions of people in the U.S. send money overseas each year with the average sender sending 12+ transactions annually. With Total Wireless, families can save on transaction fees, keeping more of the money they earn for what matters most.

To millions of families across the world, sending money home is one of the most consistent acts of care in their communities. Total Wireless was built to pair premium connectivity with meaningful benefits that reflect how customers live and support one another.

“Total Wireless was built around the idea that a great wireless plan should do more for the people who rely on it most,” said David Kim, president of Verizon Value. “Embedding a Western Union money transfer into our plans reflects something we genuinely believe. No one should have to choose between staying connected and taking care of the people they love, and we are proud to be the first carrier to build for that.”

How It Works

For customers on the Total Wireless MAX 5G BYO, MAX 5G, and ALL ACCESS plans, the ability to send money home is built right into their plan. These plans range from $25/month (MAX 5G BYO for bring your own device customers) to $60/month (ALL ACCESS) with auto pay. Each comes packed with premium features including unlimited 5G data, unlimited hotspot & international talk and text to 200+ countries, all with a 5-year price guarantee with taxes and fees included.

The Western Union benefit adds one more reason to choose a plan built around staying connected to the people who matter most:

One monthly fee free money transfer, on us: No money transfer transaction fee, seamlessly available as part of select premium plans

No money transfer transaction fee, seamlessly available as part of select premium plans Easy to access: Redeem online at westernunion.com or through the Western Union app

Redeem online at westernunion.com or through the Western Union app Global reach: Send to family and friends in 200+ countries and territories

Send to family and friends in 200+ countries and territories Trusted network: Western Union's +360,000 payout locations and delivery to bank accounts, digital wallets and cards, ensure fast, reliable delivery to recipients worldwide.

“We know how much it means to send money home. We built this plan to make sure that, at least once a month, it’s on us,” said Kim.

Western Union Partnership

The partnership extends beyond the plan benefit, bringing together two brands that serve communities who rely on affordable connectivity with loved ones across borders. Western Union will co-promote Total Wireless across its own customer touchpoints, including the Western Union app, email communications, social channels and in-store digital screens.

“For generations, Western Union has helped people move money across borders because we understand what every transfer represents – not just dollars, but our mission of making financial services accessible to people everywhere,” said Jesse Mory, Western Union’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. “By partnering with Total Wireless, we’re making it easier for customers to support the people who count on them, turning an everyday wireless plan into a more meaningful way to stay connected, care for loved ones and move money with confidence.”

About Total Wireless

Total Wireless is a fast-growing, no-contract wireless provider covered by the Verizon 5G network, with 2,000 exclusive stores across the country. On a mission to raise the bar in prepaid wireless, Total Wireless offers more value than any other no-contract provider, with plans featuring unlimited data and access to Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband network, prices guaranteed for five years (taxes and fees included), select free 5G phones with qualifying purchase plans, and more. A community-centric brand, Total Wireless is proud to support neighborhoods across the country through its Total Spark program, empowering local nonprofits with grants to support working students. Total Wireless is part of the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid brands, which includes Straight Talk, Visible, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, SafeLink, Walmart Family Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid.

Total Wireless Media Contacts:

Alison Hemmings Alison.Hemmings@verizon.com

Lindsey Cohen Lindsey.Cohen@verizon.com

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and nearly 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com .

Western Union Contact: media@westernunion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d06fdb7b-5b04-4d42-bdc5-d107e17c006b