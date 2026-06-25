Apryse Wins “IDP SDK of the Year” in 2026 AI Breakthrough Awards

Denver, Colorado, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apryse, the leader in enterprise-grade document processing technology, today announced that it has been named “IDP SDK of the Year” in the 9th Annual AI Breakthrough Awards. The recognition highlights Smart Data Extraction, a capability of the Apryse Server SDK and core engine behind IDP, as a breakthrough solution for developers and enterprises building intelligent document processing applications, AI-powered workflows, and true automation.

The award reinforces Apryse’s role as a foundation of the AI document stack: the infrastructure layer that helps organizations make document data accessible, accurate, structured, and ready for AI systems. As enterprises move from AI experimentation to production, they need more than models and prompts. They need trusted document infrastructure that can process complex files, extract meaningful information, and deliver reliable data into AI applications, agents, analytics platforms, and business workflows. Smart Data Extraction is a crucial piece of the IDP pipeline, transforming raw, unstructured content into structured, labeled, and context-aware data.

“AI cannot deliver meaningful business value if it cannot reliably access and understand the information inside documents,” said Andrew Varley, Chief Product Officer at Apryse. “For many organizations, documents contain their most important business data, but that data is often trapped in complex, unstructured, or inconsistent formats. Apryse provides the document processing foundation developers need to transform those files into trusted, AI-ready data.”

Apryse Smart Data Extraction enables developers to extract structured data from complex documents, including PDFs, scanned files, forms, tables, and mixed-format content. The solution supports intelligent document processing use cases where accuracy, scalability, and control are critical, including workflow automation, compliance processes, and AI application development. Unlike point solutions that solve only one part of the document workflow, Apryse gives developers a complete toolkit for building document capabilities across the full lifecycle, including viewing, editing, conversion, extraction, redaction, digital signatures, and AI-ready data processing. This end-to-end approach helps teams avoid fragmented toolchains and build scalable document infrastructure directly into their applications.

“As AI becomes embedded into enterprise software, document processing is becoming a core part of the technology stack,” added Josh Coffey, Chief Technology Officer at Apryse. “Developers need a reliable foundation that can handle the complexity of real-world documents and deliver the structured data AI systems depend on. This award validates Apryse’s role in helping companies build AI applications on top of trusted document infrastructure.”

The award comes as demand for intelligent document processing continues to accelerate. Enterprises are looking for ways to unlock the information trapped inside contracts, forms, records, reports, claims, applications, financial documents, and other high-value files. Apryse helps developers transform these documents into usable data, enabling organizations to power AI workflows and automation with greater accuracy, security, and scale.

About Apryse

Apryse is a leading provider of document technology, helping organizations get more value from their documents. Its toolkit supports the full document lifecycle, from high-fidelity viewing and editing to conversion, digital signatures, and intelligent data extraction.

Trusted by more than 20,000 companies, including 85% of the Fortune 100, Apryse powers mission-critical workflows where performance, security, and accuracy matter most.

For more information, visit Apryse.com.