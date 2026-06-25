Trans Canada Trail Reaches 30,000 Kilometres. Now It's Asking Canadians to Help Protect What Connects Us

OTTAWA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Trans Canada Trail has reached a major milestone: more than 30,000 kilometres of trail connecting every province and territory and all three coastlines.

To mark the occasion, Trans Canada Trail, the charity that stewards the nationwide trail system, is inviting Canadians to reflect on what the Trail means to them — and to help ensure its future.

Built over generations by thousands of communities, volunteers, governments and supporters, the Trans Canada Trail is the world's longest multi-use trail network. It welcomes more than 200 million visits annually, supports local economies and tourism, provides accessible opportunities for recreation and active transportation, and connects Canadians to nature and one another.

Yet federal funding for the Trail is scheduled to end in 2027.

Through a new national awareness campaign featuring the celebrated Canadian broadcaster, Peter Mansbridge, Trans Canada Trail is encouraging Canadians to send a letter to their Member of Parliament supporting renewed federal investment in the Trail.

"This is not just a trail," said Mathieu Roy, Chief Executive Officer of Trans Canada Trail. "It's one of Canada's great shared public assets. It connects communities, supports local businesses, improves health and wellbeing, and reflects what Canadians can accomplish when we work together. As we celebrate reaching 30,000 kilometres, we're asking Canadians to help ensure it remains strong for generations to come."

The campaign's central message — This Is Not Just a Trail — highlights the many roles the Trail plays in communities across the country.

For some, it is a daily commute. For others, a family tradition, a tourism driver, a gathering place, a classroom, a source of wellbeing, or a connection to the outdoors.

The current federal funding agreement expires in 2027. Without renewed investment, critical sections of the network face growing pressures from climate impacts, aging infrastructure and rising maintenance costs.

Anyone can learn more and send a letter to their MP at https://www.notjustatrail.ca.

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail is the longest multi-use trail system in the world and it is always growing. It reaches every province and territory and connects all three of Canada’s coastlines. Each section of the Trans Canada Trail is managed locally and supports different activities and community needs.

Trans Canada Trail is the organization that advocates for, stewards and champions Canada’s nationwide trail system. It is a registered charity that receives funding from the Government of Canada through Parks Canada, various provincial and municipal governments, and generous donors.

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