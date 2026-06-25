RWS Language Weaver Pro Awarded 2026 “Machine Translation Solution of the Year” by AI Breakthrough

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence market, today announced that RWS (RWS.L), a global AI solutions company, has been selected as the winner of the “Machine Translation Solution of the Year” award in the 9th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program. The 2026 AI Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of RWS’s AI translation solution, Language Weaver Pro.

Language Weaver Pro is built on a 100-plus billion parameter large language model, the largest dedicated translation model in production. It is the expression of RWS’s proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, infrastructure designed to make enterprise AI culturally fluent and contextually accurate rather than fast and surface-level. While general-purpose AI translates words, Language Weaver Pro is built to capture intent, tone and domain-specific meaning, the precision that high-stakes environments such as legal, life sciences and financial services depend on.

In benchmarking across 32 languages, Language Weaver Pro ranked first in 31, with 62 percent paragraph-level wins and 55 percent sentence-level wins against DeepL. The performance is grounded in RWS’s global network of more than 250,000 data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, supported by 45-plus AI patents, the combination that powers the Cultural Intelligence Layer and ensures outputs reflect real-world language use, domain expertise and regional nuance.

Language Weaver Pro is designed as enterprise AI infrastructure, not a standalone translation tool. It integrates natively across the Trados ecosystem and supports private cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments, enabling full data sovereignty and compliance with the strictest regulatory requirements. The result is a trusted layer for enterprise AI deployments at scale, used by global organizations across regions, languages and regulatory environments where misinterpretation introduces real risk.

"I couldn't be prouder of what the team has achieved with Language Weaver Pro," said Ben Faes, CEO of RWS. "Working with Cohere's scientists and our own linguists, we've created our most advanced translation model yet – and embedded it into a product that enterprises can actually run at scale, without runaway costs or the hallucinations that come with general-purpose AI.”

For nearly a decade, the AI Breakthrough Awards have researched, analyzed and recognized the most important advances in artificial intelligence, and this year’s field is the strongest yet. Thousands of nominations from over 20 countries poured in across categories including Agentic AI, Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Robotics, Natural Language Processing and industry-specific AI applications – underscoring the explosive global growth of AI and its importance as the defining technology of our time.

“Translation is one of the original AI applications, and yet it remains one of the few categories where the best consumer-grade output still falls short in the regulated, brand-sensitive environments that most enterprises actually operate in,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “RWS has built Language Weaver Pro to operate in exactly those environments, with a large language model purpose-built for translation, embedded linguistic expertise and the deployment flexibility regulated buyers require.”

As enterprises and governments deploy AI across more languages, regions and regulatory environments, RWS continues to extend Language Weaver Pro and the broader Cultural Intelligence Layer, helping more organizations move from generic AI fluency to translation that is accurate, secure and contextually true to the meaning behind the words.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing and industry-specific AI applications. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.