Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI); Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT); Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN); and New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BADGER METER, INC. (NYSE: BMI):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased or acquired Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) shares since prior to April 18, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/bmi-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? A recently filed federal securities class action alleges that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI), through certain of its officers, repeatedly attributed its strong financial performance to favorable industry trends, robust customer demand, growing adoption of its AMI offerings, strong order activity, backlog conversion, and long-term growth opportunities. According to the complaint, investors were allegedly led to believe that the Company's financial performance reflected sustainable, demand-driven growth and strong underlying business fundamentals.

The complaint further alleges that Badger Meter's reported results were materially impacted by the acceleration or pull-forward of customer orders, which allegedly masked weakening demand trends and depleted future-period revenue opportunities. As a result, investors allegedly received an inaccurate picture of the Company's near-term growth prospects and the sustainability of its financial performance. It is alleged that the truth emerged through a series of disappointing quarterly announcements during 2025 and 2026, including reports of slowing revenue growth, declining margins, lower utility water sales, weaker municipal customer ordering activity, and reduced earnings performance. Following these announcements, Badger Meter's stock price experienced significant declines.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased or acquired Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) shares prior to April 18, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/bmi-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #BMI #BadgerMeter $BMI

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: CVLT) :

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares prior to April 29, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/commvault-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? According to a recently filed securities fraud class action Complaint, it is alleged that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information pertaining to Commvault’s projected ARR growth for fiscal year 2026. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, misleading guidance and projections related to the Company’s new net ARR growth. Moreover, Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Commvault’s ARR growth environment; pertinently, Commvault knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company’s ARR growth guidance failed to properly factor in crucial variables, such as the type of sale.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares prior to April 29, 2025, and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/commvault-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #CVLT #Commvault $CVLT

NAVAN, INC. (NASDAQ: NAVN):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders.

WHAT IS THE INVESTIGATION ABOUT? Grabar Law Office is investigating allegations concerning Navan's disclosures, internal reporting systems, oversight practices, and public statements made in connection with the Company's October 30, 2025 initial public offering ("IPO").

If you are a current Navan Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) shareholder who has continuously held Navan shares since on or shortly after the Company’s October 30, 2025 IPO, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/navan-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085 to discuss your rights and potential claims. You can pursue claims on behalf of Navan against officers and directors responsible for alleged misconduct and seek corporate governance reforms designed to improve oversight, transparency, disclosure practices, and shareholder value, including a court approved service award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? As alleged in a federal securities fraud class action complaint, Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) represented in its IPO materials that it had experienced significant growth in revenue, gross booking volume ("GBV"), and platform adoption. The Company's offering documents highlighted strong historical growth metrics and discussed plans to continue expanding customer relationships and platform usage. Navan's October 30, 2025, IPO offering documents allegedly omitted material information concerning the Company's business and financial condition, including that at the time of the IPO, Navan possessed information indicating that revenue growth was decelerating and that the Company would substantially increase sales and marketing spending in order to sustain reported growth metrics. The complaint further alleges that these trends were not adequately disclosed to investors in the Company's registration statement and prospectus.

The investigation is focused on whether Navan's directors and senior officers:

Failed to maintain adequate oversight concerning the Company's growth trends and operating performance;

Failed to ensure that material information concerning revenue trends and operating expenses was timely escalated and disclosed;

Failed to maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures;

Caused or permitted the dissemination of allegedly misleading registration statement and prospectus disclosures;

Failed to provide shareholders with complete information regarding the Company's sales and marketing expenditures and their impact on future performance; and

Exposed the Company to significant legal, financial, and reputational harm.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you are a current Navan Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) shareholder who has continuously held Navan shares since on or shortly after the Company’s October 30, 2025 IPO, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/navan-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085 to discuss your rights and potential claims. You can pursue claims on behalf of Navan against officers and directors responsible for alleged misconduct and seek corporate governance reforms designed to improve oversight, transparency, disclosure practices, and shareholder value, including a court approved service award at no cost to you whatsoever. #Navan #NAVN $NAVN

NEW ERA ENERGY & DIGITAL, INC. (NASDAQ: NUAI):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI). The investigation concerns whether New Era and certain of its officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

If you purchased New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares on or shortly after the Company’s December 9, 2024 IPO, and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/newera-shareholder-investigation-2/ contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, New Era (NASDAQ: NUAI) and certain of its officers allegedly made false and misleading statements concerning the Company’s Texas Critical Data Centers project, permitting progress, environmental liabilities, and related-party oil and gas transactions. The complaint alleges that New Era overstated its progress in obtaining regulatory permits and advancing its purported flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project, while publicly touting “tangible progress across all fronts including engineering, permitting, regulatory filings, and land expansion.” According to the complaint, the Company also misrepresented to investors that it was making substantial progress toward a large-scale AI and high-performance computing data center campus in West Texas when in fact, “no applications have even been submitted” for required construction and environmental permits. Moreover, a substantial number of New Era’s gas wells had been acquired from bankrupt entities tied to Company insiders and accused management of engaging in financial practices designed to enrich insiders while avoiding environmental cleanup obligations.

Then, on December 29, 2025, reports emerged that the New Mexico Attorney General had filed suit against New Era, its subsidiary Solis Partners, LLC, and Company CEO Everett Willard Gray II, alleging a “fraudulent oil-and-gas scheme” involving self-dealing transactions, shell entities, and strategic bankruptcies designed to evade plugging and remediation obligations for inactive wells. According to the complaint, the alleged scheme involved transferring wells among affiliated entities while leaving environmental liabilities behind in bankruptcy proceedings.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased or otherwise acquired New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares since on or shortly after December 9, 2024, and continue to hold shares today, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/newera-shareholder-investigation-2/, email Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085, to learn more. #NewEraEnergy #NUAI $NUAI

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com