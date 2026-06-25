Kinetic, eero Introduce ‘AlwaysOn Wi-Fi’ Wireless Backup for Customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, the leading residential and business insurgent fiber internet provider, announced today it teamed up with eero, an Amazon company, to deliver a new product for customers, Kinetic’s AlwaysOn Wi-Fi, powered by eero Signal.

AlwaysOn Wi-Fi offers seamless wireless backup connectivity to keep customers online in the event of an internet service disruption or outage. If needed, wireless service kicks in, allowing customers to stay online with unlimited data to work, surf, browse, stream, and more. It’s seamless, automatic and hassle-free.

“Internet reliability has never been more important than it is today; it’s essential to how people live, powering everything from remote work to online education,” said Stacie Vongvanith, Kinetic’s chief customer officer. “With Kinetic AlwaysOn Wi-Fi, we’re raising the bar even higher on our already reliable fiber internet so our customers can stay connected no matter what.”

The relationship with eero underscores Kinetic’s dedication to setting new standards for customer experience. The company is focused on positioning itself as a challenger to traditional cable internet by delivering better service and technology, at a better value, to its customers.

“Internet connectivity has become essential, and unexpected outages can disrupt daily life. With AlwaysOn Wi-Fi powered by eero Signal, internet outages become non-events,” said Gabe Kassel, executive vice president of product at eero. “In teaming up with Kinetic, we’re delivering a smarter, more resilient internet experience. We’re giving customers greater confidence and peace of mind when they need it most.”

Kinetic’s addition of eero Signal comes on the heels of its addition of eero Pro 7 last October, as well as its addition of the Kinetic Promise™ to its customers. The Kinetic Promise™ pledges that technicians will not leave a new fiber installation until Wi-Fi works in every area and on every device where needed. Backed by Whole-Home Wi-Fi certification, technicians use the RouteThis Certify app to optimize gateway placement, solve for any interference or congestion, and recommend Wi-Fi extenders to deliver connectivity in hard-to-reach spaces.

Real Impact for Customers

Kinetic’s AlwaysOn Wi-Fi gives customers a more reliable internet experience and uninterrupted connectivity. For small business owners, every second offline is a missed transaction, a dropped client call, or a frozen POS system. AlwaysOn Wi-Fi detects a disruption and gets them back online quickly with no manual intervention and no restarting the router.

Kinetic fiber internet customers who have Wi-Fi 7 via eero Pro 7 can add AlwaysOn Wi-Fi for just $20/month, with the first month free.*

AlwaysOn will be available to Kinetic’s entire 18-state footprint this summer; it was rolled out today to customers in Kentucky and North Carolina.

For those interested in Kinetic’s fiber internet, visit www.gokinetic.com or call 1- 877-90-FIBER (877-903-4237).

About Kinetic: Named the 2026 Telecommunications Company of the Year (Stevie GOLD/American Business Awards), Kinetic is a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), and is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern, and Northeastern U.S. Additional information is available at gokinetic.com.



About eero

eero was founded to make wifi and networking the way they should be—fast, reliable, secure, and built for the future. After introducing the first home mesh wifi system, eero is known for award-winning hardware and software and continues to create connectivity solutions for individuals, businesses, communities, and service providers. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco in 2014, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Krtek

Uniti.kinetic.pr@uniti.com

*Use of eero and eero-related products and services requires creation of an eero account and agreement to eero’s Terms of Service, found at http://eero.com/legal. You can review eero’s Privacy Notice at http://eero.com/legal/privacy. Use of eero subscriptions and subscription features is also subject to eero Subscription Terms of Service, found at https://eero.com/legal/eero-subscription.

Kinetic’s AlwaysOn Wi-fi requires use of Kinetic provided eero device (powered by eero LLC (“eero”), a third-party vendor). Subject to Service-Specific Terms and Conditions found on Kinetic’s Terms & Conditions page; https://www.gokinetic.com/about/legal/product-specific-terms; eero products subject to https://www.eero.com/legal. First month of AlwaysOn Wi-fi service appears as a $20 credit on Kinetic bill, then $20/mo. fee in addition to current eligible Kinetic Internet service plan; Taxes/fees/surcharges extra. Wireless/cellular data is provided by a third-party carrier, may only be used during a broadband outage at the customer service address. Typical device speeds 14-48/3-23 Mbps; failover performance, wireless/cellular coverage, uptime, and actual and average speeds will vary. Wireless/cellular speeds may reduce after 75 GB/mo. Not suitable for emergency/911, medical, and certain other uses. Will not work during power outage without a backup battery. $100 unreturned equipment fee may apply at termination. eero and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon.com c/o eero LLC, 660 3rd St. San Francisco, CA.