Data Center Storage Market to Reach USD 142.58 Billion by 2032: What Technology Leaders Need to Know

Delray Beach, FL, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Data Center Storage Market By Storage Medium (SSDs, HDDs), Interface (SATA, SAS, NVMe), End User (Hyperscale/Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises, Government & Public Sector), Form Factor (3.5-inch, 2.5-inch, M.2), and Capacity - Global Forecast to 2032", The data center storage market is projected to reach USD 142.58 billion by 2032 from an estimated USD 89.09 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Growth in the data center storage market is driven by increasing hyperscale data center deployments, rising cloud computing adoption, and expanding AI and high-performance computing workloads across global digital infrastructure. Growing enterprise data generation and increasing demand for low-latency storage solutions are accelerating the adoption of high-performance SSDs and high-capacity HDDs.

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Major Key Players in the Data Center Storage Industry:

Samsung (South Korea),

SK HYNIX INC. (South Korea),

Micron Technology, Inc. (US),

KIOXIA Corporation (Japan),

Sandisk Corporation (US),

Seagate Technology LLC(Ireland),

Western Digital Corporation (US), and

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Japan)

Data Center Storage Market Segmentation

Based on the storage medium, solid-state drive (SSD) is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The SSD segment is experiencing strong growth in the data center storage market, driven by the increasing demand for low-latency, high-throughput, and energy-efficient storage solutions across hyperscale and AI-driven environments. Data center SSDs enable faster data access, improved workload performance, and reduced power consumption, making them suitable for cloud computing, AI training, virtualization, and high-performance computing applications. Additionally, advancements in NVMe interfaces, PCIe Gen5 technologies, and high-density NAND architectures are accelerating SSD adoption across modern data center infrastructures.

Based on the interface, NVMe is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The NVMe segment holds a dominant position in the data center storage market due to increasing demand for high-speed, low-latency storage architectures across hyperscale, cloud, and AI-driven environments. NVMe-based SSDs enable faster data transfer rates, parallel processing capabilities, and improved workload efficiency, making them suitable for AI training, real-time analytics, virtualization, and high-performance computing applications. Additionally, growing adoption of PCIe Gen4 and Gen5 platforms, along with increasing deployment of next-generation server infrastructure, is accelerating the integration of NVMe storage solutions across modern data centers.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific data center storage market is experiencing strong growth driven by rapid hyperscale data center expansion, increasing cloud computing adoption, and rising investments in AI infrastructure across China, India, Australia, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Growing enterprise digitalization and increasing data generation are accelerating demand for high-capacity HDDs and high-performance SSDs across the region. Additionally, expanding colocation infrastructure and increasing investments by global cloud service providers are supporting the large-scale deployment of advanced data center storage solutions across the Asia Pacific.

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Growth Drivers:

Expansion of Hyperscale Data Centers Rising investments in hyperscale data centers are driving demand for high-capacity HDDs and high-performance SSDs to support massive data storage and processing requirements.

Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing The increasing shift toward cloud-based services and applications is fueling the need for scalable and reliable storage infrastructure capable of handling growing enterprise and consumer data volumes.

Surge in AI and Machine Learning Workloads AI, machine learning, and generative AI applications require low-latency, high-throughput storage solutions, accelerating the deployment of advanced SSD architectures in data centers.

Rising Demand for Big Data Analytics Organizations are increasingly leveraging large-scale data analytics, creating demand for high-density storage systems that can efficiently manage, process, and retrieve vast datasets.

Focus on Energy-Efficient Storage Infrastructure Data center operators are adopting energy-efficient storage technologies to reduce power consumption, optimize operational costs, and enhance overall infrastructure sustainability, driving innovation in HDD and SSD solutions.

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