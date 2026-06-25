ROC Awarded Facial Recognition System of the Year in AI Breakthrough Awards 2026

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DENVER, CO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rank One Computing Corporation d/b/a ROC, (Nasdaq: ROC) (“ROC” or the “Company”), a U.S. leader in Vision AI, building unified biometric, video analytics, and decision intelligence solutions, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Facial Recognition System of the Year” award in the 9th Annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough. AI Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.

“We founded ROC on the belief that America’s critical identity and security infrastructure should not have to rely on aging or foreign-built AI technologies,” said ROC CEO B. Scott Swann. “As demand grows for trusted, sovereign AI solutions, organizations need technology that delivers proven performance in real-world environments. This recognition by AI Breakthrough reflects ROC’s commitment to innovating and advancing secure, responsible Vision AI for the world’s most demanding identity and security missions.”

ROC unites identity and intelligence through responsible Vision AI, bringing biometrics and video analytics together in one interoperable platform. This helps government, defense, public safety, enterprise, and financial services organizations prevent fraud, strengthen security, and establish trust across converging physical and digital environments. Its multimodal capabilities include face, fingerprint, and iris recognition, alongside object detection, video analytics, and real-time threat detection. ROC’s NIST-ranked facial recognition technology supports secure onboarding, fraud prevention, and mission-critical identity verification.

ROC's performance has been independently evaluated through NIST benchmark testing, including top-ranked results in facial recognition and fingerprint identification. The Company's technology supports U.S. Department of Defense agencies, law enforcement organizations, financial institutions, and global enterprise customers responsible for securing critical identity and security operations.

For nearly a decade, the AI Breakthrough Awards have researched, analyzed, and recognized the most important advances in artificial intelligence. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries, highlighting the continued global growth of AI and its increasing impact across industries.

About ROC

ROC is a leading U.S. developer and manufacturer of Vision AI, delivering sovereign biometrics, video analytics, and mission intelligence through a unified platform. This enables agency and integrator partners to unlock faster, more accurate, and cost-efficient capabilities. At its core, ROC transforms raw pixels into real-time operational awareness for defense, public safety, and digital commerce. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colo., with additional hubs in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Morgantown, W.V. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.roc.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” and similar statements. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. ROC may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the parties’ beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: (i) ROC’s goals and strategies and (ii) ROC’s future business development, financial condition, and results of operations. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ROC’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is provided, and the forward-looking statements included herein are made, solely as of the date of this press release, and neither party undertakes any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Media inquiries:

Matt Aitken, VP of Marketing

media@roc.ai



Investor inquiries:

CORE IR

ir@roc.ai



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