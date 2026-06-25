Electronic Components Market Size to Grow $1,512.69 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Components Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Electronic Components Market was valued at USD 722.53 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,512.69 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.69% during 2026–2035.”

Semiconductor Expansion and AI Adoption Accelerate Electronic Components Market Growth

The rapid expansion of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity is emerging as one of the most significant growth drivers for the electronic components market. Governments and industry leaders across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are investing heavily in semiconductor fabrication facilities, advanced packaging technologies, and supply chain resilience initiatives to support growing demand for next-generation electronics.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)

Qualcomm

Broadcom Inc.

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Micron Technology

SK hynix

Sony Group Corporation

Murata Manufacturing

TDK Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

onsemi

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology

TE Connectivity

Electronic Components Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 722.53 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 1512.69 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.69% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component Type (Active Components, Passive Components, Electromechanical Components, Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), Others)

• By Material Type (Semiconductor, Ceramic, Metal, Polymer, Composite)

• By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Telecommunication Equipment, Healthcare Devices, Aerospace & Defense Systems)

• By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Authorized Distributors, Independent Distributors, Online Sales Channels, System Integrators)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component Type

The Active Components segment dominated the Electronic Components Market in 2025, accounting for approximately 47.20% of total market due to the growing demand for AI accelerators, high-performance computing solutions, and advanced connectivity platforms globally. The Active Components segment is also projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by increasing deployment of AI-enabled devices, IoT ecosystems, autonomous vehicles, and next-generation communication technologies requiring advanced semiconductor architectures.

By Material Type

The Semiconductor segment held the largest market share of approximately 44.60% in 2025. Semiconductors remain fundamental to nearly every modern electronic device, enabling processing, memory, sensing, communication, and power management functions across multiple industries. The Semiconductor segment is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period due to rising demand for AI chips, advanced processors, memory technologies, power semiconductors, and high-speed communication components globally.

By Application

The Consumer Electronics segment dominated the market with approximately 35.80% share in 2025 owing to strong demand for smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, smart home devices, gaming systems, and connected consumer electronics globally. The Automotive Electronics segment is projected to be the fastest-growing owing to rapid expansion of electric vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), battery management systems, infotainment technologies, and connected vehicle platforms globally.

By Distribution Channel

The Authorized Distributors segment accounted for the largest market share of approximately 40.50% in 2025 owing to strong supplier relationships, assured product authenticity, technical support capabilities, and reliable inventory management globally. The Online Sales Channels segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period caused by increasing digital procurement adoption and improved logistics infrastructure.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated the global Electronic Components Market in 2025 with approximately 45.80% market share and is also expected to remain the fastest-growing regional market throughout the forecast period. The region benefits from large-scale electronics manufacturing ecosystems, substantial semiconductor fabrication capacity, expanding EV production, growing consumer electronics demand, and strong government support for technology development.

North America continues to witness strong market growth supported by expanding semiconductor investments, advanced computing infrastructure, aerospace and defense electronics demand, and increasing deployment of AI-driven technologies. The region is benefiting significantly from domestic semiconductor manufacturing initiatives and federal investment programs.

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Recent Developments:

2025: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) advanced Arizona fabrication facility expansion plans, supporting additional 2nm and 3nm semiconductor production capacity for AI and high-performance computing applications.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) advanced Arizona fabrication facility expansion plans, supporting additional 2nm and 3nm semiconductor production capacity for AI and high-performance computing applications. 2025: Samsung Electronics expanded HBM3E memory production capabilities to address growing demand from AI accelerators, data centers, and advanced computing platforms.

Exclusive Sections of the Electronic Components Market Report (The USPs):

SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING & CAPACITY EXPANSION ANALYSIS – helps you understand global fabrication capacity trends, advanced node adoption, regional manufacturing investments, and supply chain resilience strategies.

– helps you understand global fabrication capacity trends, advanced node adoption, regional manufacturing investments, and supply chain resilience strategies. AI, 5G & HIGH-PERFORMANCE COMPUTING COMPONENT BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate demand trends across AI processors, memory technologies, communication chips, power devices, and advanced computing architectures.

– helps you evaluate demand trends across AI processors, memory technologies, communication chips, power devices, and advanced computing architectures. AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRONICS & EV COMPONENT ADOPTION TRACKER – helps you identify growth opportunities across battery management systems, power semiconductors, ADAS technologies, vehicle connectivity, and automotive electrification initiatives.

– helps you identify growth opportunities across battery management systems, power semiconductors, ADAS technologies, vehicle connectivity, and automotive electrification initiatives. INDUSTRIAL IoT, SMART INFRASTRUCTURE & CONNECTIVITY INSIGHTS – helps you assess component deployment trends across industrial automation, smart factories, connected devices, telecommunications infrastructure, and digital transformation projects.

– helps you assess component deployment trends across industrial automation, smart factories, connected devices, telecommunications infrastructure, and digital transformation projects. SUPPLY CHAIN LOCALIZATION & REGIONAL COMPETITIVENESS ASSESSMENT – helps you uncover strategic opportunities associated with domestic semiconductor production, government incentives, sourcing diversification, and geopolitical risk management.

– helps you uncover strategic opportunities associated with domestic semiconductor production, government incentives, sourcing diversification, and geopolitical risk management. NEXT-GENERATION ELECTRONICS INNOVATION OUTLOOK – helps you gauge future developments in advanced packaging, AI hardware, quantum-enabling components, edge computing architectures, and emerging semiconductor technologies shaping the market through 2035.

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