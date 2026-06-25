[Latest] Global AI Voice Agents in Healthcare Market Size/Share Worth USD 14.37 Billion by 2035 at a 18.3% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “AI Voice Agents in Healthcare Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Software (AI Voice Agent Platforms, NLP Engines, Clinical Documentation Software), Hardware (Smart Speakers, Microphone Arrays, Edge Computing Devices), Services (Implementation, Integration, Training, Managed Services)), By Technology (Natural Language Processing (NLP), Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Text-to-Speech (TTS), Large Language Models (LLMs), Other Technologies (Speaker Diarization, Sentiment Analysis)), By Application (Clinical Documentation & Transcription (Ambient Clinical Intelligence), Patient Engagement & Virtual Assistants, Diagnostic Support, Medication Management & Adherence, Appointment Scheduling & Administrative Automation, Remote Patient Monitoring Support, Other Applications (Training Simulation, Medical Education)), By End-User (Hospitals & Health Systems, Ambulatory Care Centers & Physician Practices, Home Healthcare & Remote Monitoring Programs, Pharmaceutical Companies & Clinical Trials, Payers & Health Plans, Other End-Users), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global AI Voice Agents in Healthcare Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 2.14 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 2.68 billion in 2026, and is projected to grow to around USD 14.37 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 18.3% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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AI Voice Agents in Healthcare Market Revenue and Trends

The AI voice agent market in healthcare includes intelligent conversational systems that use natural language processing (NLP), speech recognition, and machine learning, and are used for patient triage, scheduling appointments, checking symptoms, reminding patients to take their medication, providing virtual nursing, and offering administrative support in hospitals, clinics, telehealth, and home care.

The global AI voice agent market is growing rapidly, driven by the rising use of telemedicine, the need to manage chronic diseases, the need to reduce the healthcare workforce, increasing patient engagement demands, and the development of multilingual, context-sensitive voice AI integrated with electronic health records (EHRs) and Internet of Things (IoT) devices worldwide.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of AI voice agents in the healthcare market?

This has increased adoption due to the boom in demand for the accessible, 24/7-patient interaction tools, which were stimulated by the growth of remote monitoring after the pandemic, aging populations needing chronic care, and attempts to decrease administrative workload on clinicians. Industry reports claim that AI voice agents are able to process up to 80% of simple requests, leaving employees free to manage complex tasks to enhance efficiency in operations. With the increase in healthcare costs and the expansion of digital health literacy, there is a need to find a scaled solution to deliver personalized voice-based care and meet the accessibility requirements.

Emotion-detecting NLP, secure voice biometrics to authenticate users, smooth EHR interconnections, and hybrid human-AI handovers have been introduced by technological innovations, making it more accurate, private, and trusted by the user. Other motivators are augmented interest in value-based care models, enhanced wearable interoperability, and government programs that fund digital health innovations in the developed and new markets.

(A free sample of the AI Voice Agents in Healthcare report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

Conversational AI platforms, which comprised the largest portion of the AI voice agents in the healthcare market as of 2025, were driven by the need to have an all-purpose, cloud-based system that allows conducting natural conversations to perform triage, reminders, and virtual consultations. These channels are vital to front-office patient support as well as workflow automation and have a steep rise due to real-time translation and sentiment analysis innovations (which most providers consider essential to enhance engagement and minimize the rate of no-show among various patient groups).

By Distribution Channel

The direct sales made by technology providers have the highest market share, and it is the main channel of customized deployments, API integrations, compliance support, and subscription models. Such channels offer professional implementation support, data security audits, and hospital-specific configurations, which is why they are the option of choice among healthcare organizations that have regulated and patient-centric digital interactions.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the AI Voice Agents in Healthcare market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the AI Voice Agents in Healthcare market forward?

What are the AI Voice Agents in Healthcare Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the AI Voice Agents in Healthcare Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the AI Voice Agents in Healthcare market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America is the world leader in AI voice agents in healthcare market because of developed telehealth systems, high uptake of digital health technologies in large hospitals, large investment in AI startups, and robust HIPAA-compliant systems. The market is characterized by a high level of innovators, extensive use of EHR, and the early adoption of voice AI in the management of chronic care, which contributes to the continuous improvement and scalability of the region.

In the meantime, the Asia-Pacific region is the most rapidly expanding market of AI voice agents in healthcare, due to the development of the digital health industry, the large number of patients, the increase of smartphone usage, and the governmental initiatives to provide accessible medical services in the country. Investments, public-private collaboration, and localization are driving the growing adoption of multilingual, low-cost voice agents in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Asia Pacific is experiencing further market growth acceleration due to urbanization, the growth of telemedicine, and an emphasis on elderly care.

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Browse the full “AI Voice Agents in Healthcare Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Software (AI Voice Agent Platforms, NLP Engines, Clinical Documentation Software), Hardware (Smart Speakers, Microphone Arrays, Edge Computing Devices), Services (Implementation, Integration, Training, Managed Services)), By Technology (Natural Language Processing (NLP), Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Text-to-Speech (TTS), Large Language Models (LLMs), Other Technologies (Speaker Diarization, Sentiment Analysis)), By Application (Clinical Documentation & Transcription (Ambient Clinical Intelligence), Patient Engagement & Virtual Assistants, Diagnostic Support, Medication Management & Adherence, Appointment Scheduling & Administrative Automation, Remote Patient Monitoring Support, Other Applications (Training Simulation, Medical Education)), By End-User (Hospitals & Health Systems, Ambulatory Care Centers & Physician Practices, Home Healthcare & Remote Monitoring Programs, Pharmaceutical Companies & Clinical Trials, Payers & Health Plans, Other End-Users), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/ai-voice-agents-in-healthcare-market

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 2.68 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 14.37 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 2.14 billion CAGR Growth Rate 18.3% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Component, Technology, Application, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In November 2025, Nuance (a Microsoft company) released a new version of the Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) healthcare voice agent, using generative AI to provide real-time clinical history and patient summaries during virtual visits, achieving 30 times higher accuracy.

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List of the prominent players in the AI Voice Agents in Healthcare Market:

The AI Voice Agents in Healthcare Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Software (AI Voice Agent Platforms, NLP Engines, Clinical Documentation Software)

Hardware (Smart Speakers, Microphone Arrays, Edge Computing Devices)

Services (Implementation, Integration, Training, Managed Services)

By Technology

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR)

Text-to-Speech (TTS)

Large Language Models (LLMs)

Other Technologies (Speaker Diarization, Sentiment Analysis)

By Application

Clinical Documentation & Transcription (Ambient Clinical Intelligence)

Patient Engagement & Virtual Assistants

Diagnostic Support

Medication Management & Adherence

Appointment Scheduling & Administrative Automation

Remote Patient Monitoring Support

Other Applications (Training Simulation, Medical Education)

By End-User

Hospitals & Health Systems

Ambulatory Care Centers & Physician Practices

Home Healthcare & Remote Monitoring Programs

Pharmaceutical Companies & Clinical Trials

Payers & Health Plans

Other End-Users

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global AI Voice Agents in Healthcare Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/ai-voice-agents-in-healthcare-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This AI Voice Agents in Healthcare Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in the AI Voice Agent Healthcare Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the AI Voice Agents in the Healthcare Market? What were the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the AI Voice Agents in Healthcare Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the AI Voice Agents in the Healthcare Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of AI Voice Agents in Healthcare Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are the Projections of the Global AI Voice Agents in the Healthcare Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is an AI Voice Agents in Healthcare market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the AI Voice Agents in Healthcare industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the AI Voice Agents in Healthcare Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for AI Voice Agents in the Healthcare Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase AI Voice Agents in Healthcare Market Report

AI Voice Agents in Healthcare Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

AI Voice Agents in Healthcare The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

AI Voice Agents in Healthcare Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

AI Voice Agents in Healthcare Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global AI Voice Agents in Healthcare market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide AI Voice Agents in Healthcare market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the AI Voice Agents in Healthcare market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of AI Voice Agents in Healthcare market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the AI Voice Agents in Healthcare market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the AI Voice Agents in Healthcare industry.

Managers in the AI Voice Agents in Healthcare sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide AI Voice Agents in Healthcare market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in AI Voice Agents in Healthcare products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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