Beyond the Rep Counter: New Industry Report By NASM Uncovers How Personal Trainers Are Evolving To Lead The New Economy Of Wellness

Gilbert, AZ, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence, GLP-1 medications, and longevity reshape fitness, the personal trainer is evolving rapidly into an irreplaceable asset. A comprehensive study released today by the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) reveals that successful fitness professionals are moving away from traditional, session-based hourly models to operate as highly specialized health and wellness professionals.

The data, compiled from 1,133 active personal trainers across the U.S., shows a clear shift in how these professionals operate, scale their businesses, and manage modern client rosters. While artificial intelligence and weight-loss medications rapidly alter consumer habits, the modern market is placing an unprecedented financial premium on behavioral psychology, accountability, and the specialized human guidance that algorithms cannot replicate. The personal trainer has become the irreplaceable human layer required to turn health data into lasting behavior change.

The findings, published in the 2026 State of the Personal Trainer Report, offer a detailed look at industry trends, changing workforce dynamics, as well as the habits and operational systems being used by trainers to cross the $100,000 earning threshold.

Macro-Trends Reshaping the Culture of the Gym Floor

The research isolates three distinct forces reshaping consumer expectations and accelerating the evolution of the profession:

1. The Longevity Mandate

An overwhelming 88 percent of personal trainers said that longevity and healthspan have overtaken short-term aesthetic goals as their clients' top priority over the next 12 months. This shift reflects a broader move toward strength, mobility, and healthy aging as consumers redefine what success looks like.

2. The GLP-1 Weight-Loss Medication Reality

Nearly three out of four personal trainers (73 percent) are managing clients who use or inquire about GLP-1 medications, shifting the trainer’s role from rep-counter to frontline specialist in behavior change. The report explores how trainers are adapting to support muscle retention and sustainable habits to achieve long-term client outcomes.

3. The AI Paradox

While artificial intelligence represents a massive opportunity, 44 percent of millennial trainers express anxiety regarding algorithmic replacement. Increasingly, automated tools are being used to boost back-office efficiency rather than a replacement for human relationships at the core of coaching. The report outlines the generational divide in technology adoption, and the specific tools trainers are using to reclaim up to 10 hours of administrative time per week.

Bridging the Value Gap

"We are witnessing the greatest professionalization of the fitness and wellness workforce in the history of the industry," said Mehul Patel, CEO of NASM. "The market now demands more than just workout programming; it requires specialized, science-backed partners for clients. Technology can deliver information, but a great personal trainer helps people turn that data into lasting change. At NASM, we set the standard for that work, equipping our community with evidence-based tools required to decisively lead this new era of human performance.”

The $100K Blueprint: How Top Earners Escape the Hourly Grind

The 2026 State of the Personal Trainer Report isolates the operational differences between average industry earners and the top earners making over $100,000 annually. High performers systematically decouple their income from their time by building diversified businesses that combine in-person coaching, virtual support, specialized expertise, and recurring revenue.

The Credential Premium and Revenue Multipliers

The data establishes that building a lucrative practice is anchored by a clear certification baseline, as NASM-certified personal trainers earn an average 22 percent wage premium over industry peers. From that foundation, the report introduces a comprehensive revenue multiplier matrix utilized by the top earners to scale their businesses past the $100K threshold. According to the data, these high performers are:

3.5x more likely to use local SEO and other digital channels for client acquisition.

2.2x more likely to offer hybrid and remote coaching that monetizes the 165 hours each week a client spends outside the gym.

The full report details the remaining critical multipliers in the matrix, including the credential stacking combinations and referral pipelines frequently used to achieve maximum pricing power.

Media Kit and Access

The comprehensive data set, full financial benchmarks, business frameworks, and ready-for-publication charts are detailed in the complete report. Members of the press can access a digital copy of the 2026 State of Personal Trainer Report here.

About NASM

NASM® is a global leader in evidence-based learning and certifications for fitness and wellness professionals. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness and wellness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research. Learn more at www.nasm.org.