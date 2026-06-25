OneTrust Recognized as a Leader in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

ATLANTA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneTrust, the AI-Ready Governance Platform™, today announced that it has been recognized by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, as a Leader in the Privacy and Consent category in The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2026: Governing the Agentic Enterprise. This recognition marks the fourth consecutive year OneTrust has been named a Leader in the report.

Now in its fifth year, Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack report reflects a major shift in how marketing organizations operate—from fragmented tools toward AI-driven, agentic systems built on governed data foundations. This edition draws on insights from more than 11,500 Snowflake customers and ecosystem partners across 13 categories, highlighting how organizations are bringing industry-leading applications directly to their data to drive faster execution and proven business outcomes across the marketing lifecycle, while addressing the growing demands of data gravity, privacy and trust.

"Governance is not separate from — or slowing down — innovation. It is what makes scalable, reliable and accountable AI-driven action possible." - The Modern Marketing Data Stack, 5th Edition, Snowflake

The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2026 Names OneTrust a Leader

Powering around two billion consent transactions a day, OneTrust provides the privacy, consent, and governance layer that helps marketers use customer data responsibly at scale. As AI increases demand for high-quality first-party data and third-party signals continue to decline, marketing teams use OneTrust to capture consent across digital touchpoints and apply those choices wherever customer data is used, enabling more personalized engagement while supporting compliance and responsible AI adoption.

“Governance has long been foundational to the modern marketing stack, and it is even more important as teams bring AI and agents deeper into their workflows,” said Ojas Rege, SVP of Emerging Products and Technologies at OneTrust. “It is what helps companies understand whether AI can be trusted to scale throughout the business and deliver value. OneTrust’s recognition as a Privacy and Consent Leader highlights how marketing teams view governance as essential to innovating with AI.”

“Marketing teams are under pressure to move faster with data, but speed only creates value when it is grounded in governance,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “Together, OneTrust and Snowflake help enterprises turn trusted data into stronger customer experiences, more effective engagement, and durable business impact.”

How OneTrust Consent & Preferences Integrates with Snowflake

The OneTrust Consent Management Snowflake Native App aligns customer consent policies with native data security controls in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, enabling downstream marketing and data teams to work with permissioned data that reflects real-time consumer preferences. By embedding consent and governance controls more directly into data workflows, organizations can streamline compliance and improve access to governed data for AI and personalization use cases.



As AI drives businesses to use data faster and more collaboratively, this functionality now extends to Snowflake Data Clean Rooms. The integration applies OneTrust consent signals to the data in Snowflake Data Clean Rooms to make consent enforceable across queries, analytics, and activation use cases. This empowers companies to operationalize consent within Snowflake, supporting fast and responsible data collaboration across brands, publishers, and partners.

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About OneTrust

OneTrust, the AI-Ready Governance Platform™, enables innovation through the responsible use of data and AI. Trusted by thousands of companies, including over half of the Fortune 500, we help businesses govern well and move fast, turning responsible data use into a catalyst for growth. To learn more, follow OneTrust on LinkedIn or visit www.onetrust.com.

© 2026 OneTrust LLC. All rights reserved. OneTrust and the OneTrust logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OneTrust LLC in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Media Contact

Ainslee Shea

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+1 (404) 855-0803

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