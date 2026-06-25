Canadians Say Better Workspaces Boost Support for Return-to-Office Policies, Study Finds

Burnaby, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian employees aren't saying "no”, to the office, but they're saying, "not like this." A new Source Office Furniture study reveals that while most Canadians see value in in-person work, a strong majority oppose returning to the office full time under current conditions. The findings point to a growing disconnect between employers raising office-attendance requirements and workplaces that many employees feel haven't evolved to justify the commute. In fact, 97.5 per cent of employees say improved workspaces would make them more comfortable with return-to-office policies, suggesting resistance may have less to do with where people work and more to do with what they're returning to.

Source Office Furniture commissioned a study through Ask Polly, a social listening and sentiment analysis platform that captures how people talk and feel online. The research analyzed 31 questions and more than seven million responses from Canadian employees nationwide, making it one of the largest Canadian studies to date examining attitudes toward return-to-office policies, workplace environments and employee expectations.

The research found that Canadians are not opposed to the office itself. More than 83 per cent of respondents expressed some level of support for return-to-office policies. However, support declines significantly when employees are asked about returning full time, with 69 per cent disagreeing with a five-day-a-week office requirement.

The biggest obstacle is commuting, cited more than any other concern, followed by work-life balance and workplace infrastructure. In Toronto and Vancouver, where many workers face long and costly commutes, employees are more likely to question whether the trip is worth it. In Ottawa, return-to-office conversations are being shaped by federal workplace policies, while workers in Calgary, Halifax and Winnipeg are navigating expectations tied to more traditional office cultures.

“Employees don't just want a place to work, they want a reason to come in, said Matt Stewart, President, Source Office Furniture. “Our study shows people are open to the office when it gives them something they cannot get at home - better collaboration, tools, comfort and a workspace that supports their physical and mental wellbeing. Before mandating a full-time return, employers should be asking whether the office is actually ready for employees to come back.”

Key findings from the study include:

69 per cent of Canadian employees disagree with returning to the office full time.

97.5 per cent say improved furniture and workspace would make them more comfortable with their employer’s return-to-office policy.

98.2 per cent say the quality of the office environment influences their job decisions.

97.7 per cent believe better ergonomic setups would help them work more efficiently and feel less drained.

92.9 per cent believe companies should create a comfortable, well-equipped space before requiring employees back.

98.5 per cent want better in-office tools and amenities, including reliable internet, ergonomic chairs, quiet spaces and good coffee.

Commuting is the top barrier to returning to the office, with cost, travel time and work-life balance among the most common concerns.



As employers across Canada continue to tighten hybrid policies, the study points to a practical path forward. Canadians are not asking employers to abandon the office. They are asking them to make it better. Organizations that invest in ergonomic furniture, quiet spaces, reliable technology, better lighting, air quality, flexibility and employee consultation before issuing mandates are more likely to see openness rather than resistance.

For more information, please check the full findings here and infographics are available here to download.

About Source Office Furniture

Source Office Furniture is Canada's largest independent office furniture retailer and workspace solutions provider. Canadian-owned and operated since 1984, Source helps organizations create functional, engaging, and productive workspaces through expert space planning, furniture solutions, delivery, and installation services. With 13 showrooms across Canada and one of the nation's largest in-stock office furniture inventories, Source combines personalized service with fast fulfillment to support businesses of every size. From home offices to large corporate workplaces, Source is committed to helping Canadians create better workspaces.

For more media inquiries, please contact:

George Ciuciureanu

NP Digital

george.ciuciureanu@npdigital.com

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