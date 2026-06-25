Gildan Activewear (GIL) Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Following Short-Seller Report

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) (TSX: GIL) on behalf of investors who suffered losses and whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws.

Gildan Activewear Investors: Suffered Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

If you purchased Gildan securities and suffered losses, you may have legal rights. Investors are encouraged to join the investigation by clicking the link below:

Click Here to Join the Investigation.

For more information, contact James Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to participate.

Why Is Johnson Fistel Investigating Gildan Activewear?

On June 16, 2026, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging that Gildan had “been inflating its revenues through channel stuffing for years” and that the practice was “finally running out of room.” The report alleged that Gildan relied on aggressive sales practices, extended payment terms, quarter-end pull-forwards, and other low-risk or consignment-like arrangements to push excess inventory into distributors and support its reported growth narrative.

The report further alleged that distributors were carrying approximately $510 million of excess Gildan inventory, and that this inventory overhang could expose weaker underlying organic demand, revenue trends, and earnings quality.

Following publication of the report, shares of Gildan fell.

If you suffered losses in Gildan securities, you are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to discuss your legal rights.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder class actions and derivative lawsuits.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations

Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com