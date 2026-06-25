Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade Phototransistor Optocoupler Delivers High Isolation Voltage Ratings for 800 V EV Batteries

Device Offers Isolation Voltage of 5000 V RMS , V IORM of 1414 V peak , and V IOTM of 8000 V peak in 4-pin LSOP Low Profile Package

MALVERN, Pa., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new Automotive Grade phototransistor optocoupler designed to deliver signal transmission with high galvanic isolation for electric vehicles (EV) — including emerging 800 V battery architectures — and industrial automation systems. The Vishay Semiconductors VOLA617A combines an isolation voltage of 5000 V RMS with a V IORM of 1414 V peak and V IOTM of 8000 V peak in a 4-pin LSOP low profile package.

The device released today is ideal for grid-connected on-board chargers (OBC), DC/DC converters, battery management systems (BMS), isolated wake-up signals, and any system control with galvanic and noise isolation. While most automotive optocouplers can’t be used for battery voltages exceeding 500 V — limiting them to traditional 400 V EV platforms — the ability of the VOLA617A to isolate DC voltages up to 1000 V enables its use in next-generation high voltage EV architectures.

The VOLA617A consists of an infrared emitting diode, optically coupled to a silicon planar phototransistor detector in a low profile package with creepage and clearance distances of ≥ 8 mm. The device is available in four current transfer ratio (CTR) ranges and features a high 80 V collector-emitter voltage rating, allowing for more design flexibility.

The optocoupler operates over a wide -40 °C to +125 °C operating temperature — with a junction temperature capability up to +145 °C — while providing low coupling capacitance of 0.5 pF and high common mode transient immunity. Exceeding rigorous requirements for Automotive Grade performance and reliability, the VOLA617A’s robust package provides an extra safety margin by meeting dual AEC-Q102 qualification standards. The device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the VOLA617A are available now, with lead times of eight weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80342 (VOLA617A)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720334333031

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com