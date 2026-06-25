Fypro.ai Launches the First AI Engine to Turn Creators’ Audiences into Monetization

ANAHEIM, CA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fypro.ai , a product of Caelith AI, today announced the public launch of its AI Creator Growth Engine, a platform that automates the creation and operation of a creator’s entire business in minutes.

Fypro.ai reads a creator’s social account in under ten minutes and creates a personalized plan for what to post and what to sell. Then it runs the full execution, including a branded website, storefront, products and an owned customer list in minutes. All it requires is the creator’s handle. Fypro.ai is the AI growth engine that closes the loop from audience to monetization.

The launch comes at VidCon 2026, where the conversation among creators has shifted from follower counts to ownership, community and sustainable business.





The Creator as the "Integration Glue"

A creator with 100,000 to 500,000 followers is a CEO without a team. When they post, they guess what will perform well. They’ve built a following but have small one-off payouts. To monetize, they have to stitch together more than ten separate tools, such as a site builder, email, analytics, CRM, product research and scheduler.

The creator ends up as the integration glue rather than the creator. But the followers, customer data and brand assets they’ve built live on platforms they don’t own, and they’re rented from an algorithm that can change at any time. The shift from platform renter to digital property owner is the evolution that every lasting consumer brand has made. Now creators are next.

“Creators have done the work of building an audience that trusts them. The business side shouldn’t require another career or a full team,” said Steven Zhou, Co-founder of Caelith AI. “We built fypro.ai because creators need the infrastructure built around their specific account, interests, lifestyle and audience, not a generic template.”

How It Works: From Handle to Store in Minutes

While Link-in-bio tools offer just a page of links, storefront builders offer a basic template, and single-purpose content tools offer tips or hooks, fypro.ai personalizes and connects both the entire content strategy and the commerce monetization in one seamless engine.

Fypro.ai automatically scans and analyzes a creator’s account in minutes, reading previous posts, audience demographics, past viral patterns and monetization fit.

It produces a plan that matches the creator’s niche and voice. The branded site goes live in under minutes, with a homepage, product shop, content blog and link-in-bio under the creator’s own domain.

Drawing from the creator’s account and style, the storefront will use matching colors, slogan and tone. Every product recommendation is matched to the creator’s unique niche, with margin shown for every pick: typically 30% to 70%, compared to roughly 10% in typical affiliate arrangements.

AI Studio, fypro’s content engine, generates copy that reflects the creator’s own viral hook structures. It has been trained on more than 4 million viral TikToks and refined by creator strategists to optimize results for creators.

Creators get an owned customer list: every sale adds email addresses, purchase history, and repeat-buyer signals to a CRM the creator controls and can export. The plan continues running and surfaces the next set of concrete moves as the creator grows.

Launch Celebration: The fypro.ai Creator Contest

To give creators an immediate opportunity to experience the engine's power, fypro.ai has launched the "fypro.ai Creator Contest" at VidCon. Running from June 25 to July 31, the month-long competition offers a substantial prize pool to incentivize high-quality content and entrepreneurial hustle. Category winners will receive significant financial backing to fuel their growth.

Creators can compete in two tracks:

Best Store Award: Focused on aesthetic appeal and design innovation of their fypro.ai stores.

Focused on aesthetic appeal and design innovation of their fypro.ai stores. Best Content Traffic Award: Focused on organic reach, ranking participants by cumulative video views for their fypro.ai product showcases.

Winners will be announced in Discord on July 31. To participate, creators attending VidCon can scan the QR code at the fypro’s booth or visit the official landing page .

Fypro.ai is in public beta with more than 2,000 active creators. Content planned on the platform generated more than 10 million views last quarter.

Fypro.ai is available now at fypro.ai . Creators can drop their handle to receive their first AI growth plan at no cost, and account connection takes about 30 seconds. No code or design experience is needed.

About fypro.ai

Fypro.ai is the AI Creator Growth Engine, an intelligence layer that connects content strategy with monetization execution for independent creators. The platform is a product of Caelith AI, which also operates Genstore.ai and StoreClaw.ai. For more information, visit fypro.ai .

About Caelith AI

Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Southern California, Caelith AI builds the foundations of autonomous commerce. Its portfolio includes StoreClaw.ai, an AI growth engine for ecommerce for marketing and growth operations; fypro.ai, an AI growth engine for creators; and Genstore.ai, a platform for launching and running an online business through conversation. Powering all three products is Caelum, Caelith's proprietary Commerce Intelligence Model, built for opportunity discovery, audience insight and growth decisions. For more information, visit caelith.ai .



