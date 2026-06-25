Palmetto Publishing Releases Jaymee Berlinski's New Memoir About Love and Identity After a Life-Changing Revelation

Charleston, SC, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released Still Us, a new memoir by debut author Jaymee Berlinski. The book recounts the deeply personal story of a wife and mother whose marriage was upended by an unexpected confession after more than two decades together. Still Us is now available in print and digital formats.

Set against the backdrop of an ordinary American family life, Still Us opens with the arrival of a single text message that shatters every assumption Berlinski held about her partner and their shared history. Over twenty-two years, she had built a home, raised children, and weathered the typical struggles of a long marriage. The memoir draws readers into the intimate, everyday details of that life, from the smell of diesel fuel on a jacket to the familiar rhythm of footsteps through the kitchen, before revealing how quickly certainty can dissolve.

What follows is not a simple story of heartbreak or departure. Berlinski confronts shock, grief, anger, and fear for her children as she grapples with questions of identity and belonging that she never anticipated. The memoir traces her path through the weight of secrets and the slow, difficult work of deciding whether love can survive a truth that rewrites the past. At stake is not only a marriage but an entire family's sense of who they are and what holds them together.

Jaymee Berlinski stated, “I wrote this book because I know what it feels like to face a future you never imagined. There were moments when I felt lost, scared, and completely alone, and I couldn’t find a story that reflected what I was living through. I needed to know that someone else had stood where I stood—facing uncertainty, fear, love, and impossible choices—and found a way forward. More than anything, I hope these pages remind readers that they are not alone. Whether you’re struggling with change, loss, identity, relationships, or simply trying to find your place in a world that suddenly feels unfamiliar, I hope you find comfort, understanding, and hope here. If you’ve ever felt alone in your struggle, I want you to know that you’re not. If this story helps even one person feel seen, understood, or hopeful, then sharing it was worth it.”

Still Us sits alongside memoirs by authors such as Glennon Doyle, Lori Gottlieb, and Terri Cheney, works that offer first-person accounts of personal upheaval told with honesty rather than spectacle. The book speaks directly to women navigating midlife transitions, identity revelations within families, and the complex intersection of marriage, faith, and resilience. It also includes practical resources and support networks for families walking similar paths, positioning it as both a literary memoir and a guide for readers in LGBTQ+ ally and support communities.

Still Us is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Facebook: Jaymee Berlinski

Instagram: @jaymee_berlinski

About the Author: Jaymee Berlinski is a debut author whose memoir, Still Us, brings unflinching honesty to the subjects of love, marriage, family, and identity. Drawing from deeply personal experience, she writes with a rare vulnerability that resonates with women navigating life's pivotal transitions, from midlife reflection to the redefinition of long-held relationships.



Jaymee was compelled to write Still Us after her own life took an unexpected turn, one that challenged everything she thought she knew about her marriage and herself. Rather than retreat into silence, she chose to share her story with raw openness, hoping to create a sense of connection for readers facing their own uncertainties. Her writing speaks to memoir readers, LGBTQ+ ally and support communities, and anyone who has wrestled with the question of whether love can endure transformation. The result is a narrative that is at once deeply personal and universally resonant.



When she is not writing, Jaymee can be found enjoying the natural beauty of Northern Michigan with her family and dogs. The same landscapes that shaped her life provide a quiet backdrop for her creative process, grounding her work in a sense of place, devotion, and gratitude. Follow Jaymee Berlinski for updates on new releases.

Media Contact: jaymee.berlinski@yahoo.com

Available for interviews: Author, Jaymee Berlinski

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