Clean Start by Ello Named 2026 “Tableware Product of the Year ” By Baby Innovation

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Baby Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry, today announced that Clean Start by Ello , makers of reusable food and beverage essentials, is the recipient of “Tableware Product of the Year ” in their 6th annual awards program.

Ello has launched Clean Start, a new children’s tableware collection. Crafted from premium porcelain ceramic and finished with soft, removable, food-safe silicone bumpers to protect surfaces, alongside glass baby food jars wrapped in protective silicone. Clean Start offers a safer alternative to traditional kids’ dishware, prioritizing durability, safety, and longevity.

Because porcelain ceramic is naturally non-toxic and non-porous, it doesn’t absorb odors, stain over time, leach into food, or degrade with repeated use. It is also heat-safe. Glass offers the same benefits, making it a clean, non-toxic choice for food storage and more.

The removable food-grade silicone has been designed thoughtfully for protection and grip. Dishwasher-friendly designs make cleanup simple, and the plates and bowls are also microwave-safe. The pieces grow with children - from early purées to independent toddler meals, and beyond. Clean Start is ideal for toddlers just starting solids and learning to self-feed.

Clean Start products eliminate the common plastics and coatings typically found in conventional options. Every piece is free from BPA, PVC, phthalates, melamine, and PFAS (forever chemicals).

"Parents shouldn't have to choose between safety, function and style, especially at this stage," said Jordan Cieslinski, VP of Marketing at Ello. "With Clean Start, we're addressing what we hear matters most: no plastic, no lingering tastes, and the ability to safely heat food. We saw a clear opportunity to create ceramic plates and bowls that truly meet modern family needs while still looking beautiful on the table."

As consumers become more discerning and demanding, parents are looking to balance the health and development of their infants with their busy lifestyles. Emerging trends such as organic and natural products, personalized baby care, innovation in baby food, E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer options are just some of the trends emerging in this rapidly expanding market. Companies are responding to these evolving demands by developing new products and the Baby Care market is projected to reach over $202 billion by 2030. The Baby Innovation Awards dives deep through a large set of categories within this increasingly competitive market, helping innovative products and companies stand out in this crowded market.

“Clean Start offers parents greater peace of mind during the earliest - and messiest - mealtime milestones. Mealtime moments are foundational - from first bites to learning to self-feed. However, what touches food during meals matters profoundly, and the reality is that plastic is everywhere, along with chemicals like BPA and phthalates,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Baby Innovation Awards. “Clean Start fills a gap by delivering non-plastic materials, clean taste, and dishwasher-safe convenience, all wrapped in a modern, minimalist aesthetic. Clean Start supports families who want safer choices they can feel confident using now and for years to come. We’re awarding Clean Start with ‘Tableware Product of the Year.’”

The focus of the Independent Innovation Awards is on recognizing the leaders in the most competitive categories of the Baby Care market, ranging from Bath & Diapers, Health Products, Nursing & Feeding, Clothes, Toys & Learning, Car Seats, Strollers and Nursery. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

About Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: https://babyinnovationawards.com .

About Ello and Clean Start

Clean Start is ready for those milestone moments when little ones take their first bites of solid food. This line of stylish and eco-conscious bowls and plates are thoughtfully sized for little hands, making mealtime easier for parents and more fun for kids. Rooted in real life, the minimalist collection celebrates authentic first-bite moments, embracing the fun, the mess, and the progress that comes with learning to eat independently. Designed with modern families in mind, Clean Start is dishwasher-safe and microwave-safe, making mealtime cleanup fast and easy.

Ello's mission is to replace single-use food and beverage containers with products that help you feel good and look good. They're driving a healthier and more sustainable approach to everyday essentials!

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Baby Innovation Awards

Travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475