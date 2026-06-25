Central government borrowing strategy for 2nd half of 2026

The strategy update for the government's borrowing in the second half of 2026 has now been published. The key messages in the strategy are:

Issuance target is maintained at kr. 65 billion for bond issuance

The target for bond issuances remains unchanged at kr. 65 billion. Issuance in the second half of the year will be focused on building up the 2- and 10-year nominal bonds.

Ongoing issuance of green bonds under the government’s European Green Bond Factsheet

The government's 10-year green government bond, DGB 2.25 per cent 2035G, will continue to be offered on an ongoing basis via auctions. The government's green bond programme complies with both the ICMA Green Bond Principles and the European Green Bond Standard (EuGB) and is therefore fully aligned with the EU taxonomy.

Continued support of market liquidity in the government debt market

The government has actively supported liquidity in the government bond market through the securities lending facility, switch auctions and buybacks.

The strategy announcement is available at www.governmentdebt.dk.

Enquiries can be directed to The Danish Debt Management Office to email: governmentdebt@nationalbanken.dk.

Attachment