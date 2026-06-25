Certified Financial Therapist Nathan Astle Unpacks Why Financial Stress Is a Men's Mental Health Crisis on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For generations, men have been taught that their value is tied to their ability to provide. But a new national survey from Beyond Finance reveals that today's economic realities are making that expectation increasingly difficult to fulfill, and the emotional toll is significant. Recently, Nathan Astle, Certified Financial Therapist at Beyond Finance, conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media in recognition of Men's Mental Health Awareness Month to discuss how financial stress is quietly impacting men's sense of self, their relationships, and their mental health.

As financial pressure and mental health challenges converge for millions of American men, a new national survey from Beyond Finance is shedding light on why the provider role still weighs so heavily and what men can do to break the cycle of silence. Here are some of the top questions and expert insights from Nathan Astle, Certified Financial Therapist at Beyond Finance:

Your research shows most men still feel pressure to be the primary provider, but many say that's harder than ever today. What's driving that stress?

The data points to a striking disconnect between expectation and reality. "82% of men said that society still expects them to be the primary breadwinners, however, 70% said that just isn't reasonable, it isn't the reality anymore," Astle explained.

Rising costs, housing challenges, and economic uncertainty are making it harder for men to meet a standard that was set in a very different economic era. As Astle put it, the problem is "previous years' economic realities being put on today's expectations, and that disconnect is a huge driver of stress." The survey found that 42% of men say they are currently not making ends meet or barely getting by, while nearly two-thirds say financial concerns negatively impact their mood or mental health at least once a week.

Why is money still so tied to men's identity?

For many men, financial performance is not just about money. It is about who they are. "A lot of men experience money as a form of self-worth," Astle said. "This is what makes me who I am. And so on the flip side, if there is financial struggle, that also becomes an identity crisis." When income becomes the measuring stick for manhood, any shortfall can trigger a deep sense of personal failure. "Financial stress isn't just a money problem for men. It's an identity crisis," Astle noted. The survey found that 77% of men were taught growing up that a man's primary role is to financially provide for his family, a belief that held consistent across all generations.

A lot of men keep financial struggles to themselves. Why are so many suffering in silence and what impact can that have on their mental health?

The survey's most alarming finding may not be the financial stress itself but the silence surrounding it. More than half of men have intentionally avoided having a financial conversation because they felt they were supposed to have it all figured out. "Silence and isolation is one of the biggest things that gets us in trouble," Astle said. "That isolation adds a layer of distress for a lot of these men."

The numbers paint a stark picture: 72% of men say society expects them to handle financial stress without talking about it, 58% say the pressure to be financially successful has made them feel isolated, and when asked how their debt makes them feel, men described feelings of frustration, overwhelm, anxiety, hopelessness, and embarrassment. "That silence isn't stoicism," Astle said. "It's suffering, and it's where a lot of the real damage to men's mental health, relationships, and sense of self actually happens."

What is your advice for men who are feeling overwhelmed by financial pressure right now?

Astle offers three clear steps for men carrying the weight of financial stress. First, he reminds men that financial struggle is not a character flaw. "We need to be able to see that we are still valuable, important men, regardless of whether we're bringing in a paycheck," he said.

Second, focus on what you can control. "It might not feel like a whole lot at the start, but focusing on what you can control empowers us to make decisions."

Third and most importantly, do not suffer in silence. "Talk to family members, talk to your partner, talk to loved ones, talk to a professional, but make sure that this isn't something you're carrying alone," Astle urged. "It's not good for us, and it's a really important part of how we heal, both with our mental health and our financial health, is getting support."

Men looking for support can visit beyondfinance.com, where a dedicated financial wellness section offers video resources, blogs, and tools to help people stop suffering in silence and start taking action.

About Nathan Astle - Certified Financial Therap ist at Beyond Finance & Founder of Financial Therapy Clinical Institute

Nathan Astle, CFT™ is a Certified Financial Therapist and one of the country’s leading voices on the emotional and relational dimensions of money. As a Client Financial Therapist at Beyond Finance, he leads weekly financial wellness sessions with clients navigating debt. He is the founder of the Financial Therapy Clinical Institute and writes a monthly column for Psychology Today on the psychology of debt. His expertise has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo Finance, and USA Today.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance, LLC, is the country’s financial wellness and debt consolidation leader, helping over one million Americans, and resolving over $15 billion in client debt since 2011. In its commitment to providing clients with a personalized approach to move beyond debt, Beyond Finance provides simple and transparent solutions that help consumers lower their eligible monthly payments, reduce the impact of interest, and reach a debt-free life sooner. Beyond Finance holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has been awarded with multiple recognitions for its commitment to clients: Organization of the Year – The Business Intelligence Group’s Excellence in Customer Service Award, Gold Stevie Award for Outstanding Customer Service Department, Banking Tech Award – Financial Wellness Champion, Best In Biz Gold Award for top Customer Service Team, and 3 ConsumerAffairs’ “Buyer’s Choice Awards.” Beyond Finance has offices in Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Beyond Finance.

Media Contact

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/898084d7-8f10-490d-9767-6ee4b745a83e