Ardent Learning Launches AIRE, a New Approach to AI Adoption

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI investment is accelerating, but turning that investment into meaningful workforce adoption remains far harder. To help organizations close that gap, Ardent Learning , an award-winning consulting firm specializing in learning and business transformation, today announced the launch of AIRE powered by Ardent℠, a new approach designed to help organizations build the conditions for successful AI adoption.

Short for AI Readiness & Enablement, AIRE is Ardent’s six-stage approach designed to help organizations create the conditions for confident, effective AI use in real work.





Beyond technology implementation and training, AIRE addresses the factors that most often determine whether adoption succeeds, including leadership alignment, workforce confidence, workflow fit, enablement, and measurement.

“We’re excited to launch AIRE because we see the same challenge across industries,” said Rich Fox, President and CEO at Ardent Learning. “Companies are investing heavily in AI, but many are still struggling to turn that investment into real adoption and business impact. AIRE helps leaders identify what is blocking adoption and create the conditions for AI to deliver meaningful results.”

The launch is supported by Ardent’s new white paper, which explores why many AI initiatives stall after initial rollout. The paper examines common barriers to sustained adoption, including unclear expectations, limited workforce confidence, workflow friction, and a lack of consistent reinforcement.

AIRE is built around six connected stages: Align Intent, Assess Readiness, Simplify Messaging, Design Enablement, Activate Adoption, and Prove Impact. Together, these stages move organizations from early experimentation to sustainable adoption by aligning leadership, clarifying expectations, embedding AI into real workflows, and reinforcing behavior change over time.

Ardent’s approach is grounded in a simple belief: access to AI tools alone does not drive adoption. Lasting adoption requires clear expectations, practical support, and the confidence to apply AI effectively in everyday work.

“Many organizations respond to stalled AI adoption by adding more training, but training alone rarely solves the real problem,” said Diana Butinski, Director, Enterprise Growth at Ardent Learning. “Employees need clarity around what good AI use looks like in their role, managers need to reinforce new behaviors, and leaders need meaningful ways to measure progress. Adoption becomes sustainable when AI becomes part of how work gets done.”

To learn more about AIRE, visit ardentlearning.com .

About Ardent Learning

Ardent Learning helps organizations accelerate business transformation through learning and performance. For more than 30 years, Ardent has partnered with clients across industries including automotive, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and telecommunications to improve performance, build capability, and support successful transformation. Learn more at ardentlearning.com and follow on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

MEDIA CONTACT:

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Tel: 617.838.7327 or lisa@lazpr.com

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