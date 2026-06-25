Aerospike Academy Now Open to All Developers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike Inc. today opened its Aerospike Academy training program to all developers and operators worldwide. Previously available only to paid enterprise customers, Academy's structured, self-paced, and interactive courses are now free for anyone building on the Aerospike Database .

Aerospike's sub-millisecond latency and extreme scale were once the domain of the largest consumer applications . As enterprises move agentic AI into production, mainstream operational workloads now require the same real-time data, scale, and predictable performance.

Combined with Aerospike’s AI-native application development experience , Aerospike’s open-source Community Edition (or a free trial of Aerospike Enterprise) , developers, their coding agents, and operators have everything to quickly start and confidently scale a new generation of agentic AI applications.

“For most of Aerospike’s history, organizations came to us because they had speed and scale problems most organizations didn’t face,” said Srini Srinivasan, founder and CTO, Aerospike. "Opening Aerospike Academy to everyone is how we welcome all the developers arriving at that requirement for the first time, and give experienced teams the training to expand Aerospike across the enterprise.”

From start to scale, with beginner and advanced training

Aerospike Academy offers structured, self-paced learning for every level of experience, from the fundamentals needed to build real-time AI applications to advanced operational topics.

The course catalog includes:

Learning Launchpads: short video lessons paired with quizzes to reinforce core concepts.

short video lessons paired with quizzes to reinforce core concepts. Hands-on Modules: interactive exercises and demo environments to practice applied skills.

interactive exercises and demo environments to practice applied skills. Multi-hour Hands-on Workshops: guided lab work and assessments that award digital badges on completion.



Built to pair with Aerospike's AI-native development experience

Academy's training maps directly to the unified, AI-native application development experience Aerospike unveiled earlier this year. The new developer experience is purpose-built so that developers and AI coding assistants can prototype, integrate, deploy, and troubleshoot production applications on Aerospike's real-time NoSQL database . Highlights include:

Aerospike Voyager , a visual developer workspace for exploring data and querying a cluster conversationally.

, a visual developer workspace for exploring data and querying a cluster conversationally. An embedded MCP Server that connects AI agents directly to Aerospike.

Updated Aerospike Developer SDKs for Java and Python.



Together, these let developers and their agents generate production-ready code quickly. Patterns carry from prototype to production scale with no second system to learn, and no architectural rework as load grows.

How to get started

Aerospike Academy is available now at learn.aerospike.com . Aerospike Voyager Preview, including the Aerospike MCP Server, is available for download at aerospike.com/voyager , and the new Developer SDKs for Java and Python are available at developer.aerospike.com . Getting-started guides and sample projects are included with each download.

About Aerospike

Aerospike is the real-time database for mission-critical use cases and workloads, including machine learning, generative, and agentic AI. Aerospike powers millions of transactions per second with millisecond latency, at a fraction of the cost of other databases. Global leaders, including Adobe, Airtel, Barclays, Criteo, DBS Bank, Experian, Grab, HDFC Bank, PayPal, Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Trade Desk, and Wayfair, rely on Aerospike for customer 360, fraud detection, real-time bidding, profile stores, recommendation engines, and other use cases. Try Aerospike for free: aerospike.com/try-now .