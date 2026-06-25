Vaccine Adjuvants Market Analysis Reveals Revenue Potential of USD 6.19 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Vaccine Adjuvants Market size was valued at USD 4.00 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.19 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.47% during 2026–2035. Rising adoption of mRNA vaccines, recombinant protein vaccines, cancer vaccines, and advanced immunization platforms has driven the demand for vaccine adjuvants.





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mRNA Vaccines and Advanced Immunization Platforms Drive Vaccine Adjuvants Market Growth

The growing adoption of advanced vaccine technologies is emerging as one of the most significant drivers for the vaccine adjuvants market. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly developing mRNA, recombinant protein, and viral vector vaccines that require highly efficient adjuvant systems to maximize immunogenicity while reducing antigen dosage requirements. Modern adjuvant technologies enable stronger immune activation, improved durability of protection, and enhanced vaccine efficacy across a wide range of disease indications.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

CSL Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novavax, Inc.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Agenus, Inc.

Adjuvance Technologies, Inc.

InvivoGen

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Brenntag Biosector

SPI Pharma

SEPPIC

Croda International plc

OZ Biosciences

Aurorium

Hawaii Biotech Inc.

Sanofi

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

3M Health Care

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

The Particulate Adjuvants segment dominated the Vaccine Adjuvants Market in 2025, accounting for the largest share of total market revenue attributed to the widespread use of aluminum salts, emulsions, liposomes, and nanoparticle-based adjuvants that effectively enhance antigen presentation and generate durable immune responses. The Combination Adjuvants segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period as the demand for broader and more potent immune responses is encouraging vaccine developers to utilize multiple immunostimulatory mechanisms within a single formulation.

By Administration

The Intramuscular segment held the largest market share in 2025 due to extensive utilization across routine immunization programs, infectious disease vaccines, protein-based vaccines, and mRNA vaccine platforms. The Intradermal segment is projected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period owing to the ability to achieve strong immune responses with lower antigen doses globally.

By Application

The Infectious Diseases segment dominated the market in 2025 due to large-scale immunization programs targeting influenza, COVID-19, hepatitis, HPV, pneumococcal diseases, and other infectious conditions continue to generate substantial demand for adjuvant-enhanced vaccines. The Cancer segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application during the forecast period owing to the growing investments in cancer immunotherapy, personalized vaccines, neoantigen-based therapies, and therapeutic oncology vaccines globally.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the global Vaccine Adjuvants Market in 2025. The region benefits from advanced biopharmaceutical research infrastructure, strong government support for vaccine innovation, extensive immunization programs, and the presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies actively developing next-generation vaccine platforms.

The U.S. Vaccine Adjuvants Market was valued at approximately USD 0.62 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.61 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.05%. The U.S. continues to lead the market due to significant investments from organizations such as NIH, BARDA, CDC, and FDA, strong vaccine R&D activities, expanding oncology vaccine development, and widespread adoption of advanced adjuvant technologies across mRNA, recombinant protein, and viral vector vaccines.

The Europe Vaccine Adjuvants Market is estimated to be USD 1.08 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.67 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.47% during 2026–2035. Europe accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2025. Strong regulatory oversight from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), expanding biotechnology research capabilities, and increasing investment in pandemic preparedness programs continue to support regional growth. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom remain key contributors to vaccine innovation and commercialization activities.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. Rapid expansion of vaccine manufacturing capacity, increasing immunization coverage, rising infectious disease burden, and growing government investments in biotechnology and healthcare infrastructure across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are driving substantial market growth.

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Recent Developments:

2026: GSK expanded next-generation adjuvant optimization programs focused on enhancing AS01 and AS03 platforms for mRNA and protein subunit vaccines, improving antigen dose-sparing capabilities and strengthening T-cell mediated immune responses.

GSK expanded next-generation adjuvant optimization programs focused on enhancing AS01 and AS03 platforms for mRNA and protein subunit vaccines, improving antigen dose-sparing capabilities and strengthening T-cell mediated immune responses. 2026: Novavax advanced commercialization of its Matrix-M adjuvant through expanded global licensing partnerships, increasing adoption across influenza vaccines and pandemic preparedness programs while demonstrating improved durability of antibody responses.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

NEXT-GENERATION ADJUVANT TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS – helps you understand developments across nanoparticle, liposomal, emulsion-based, and combination adjuvant platforms driving future vaccine innovation.

– helps you understand developments across nanoparticle, liposomal, emulsion-based, and combination adjuvant platforms driving future vaccine innovation. VACCINE PIPELINE & IMMUNIZATION PROGRAM TRACKER – helps you evaluate global vaccine development trends, immunization initiatives, pandemic preparedness programs, and commercial opportunities.

– helps you evaluate global vaccine development trends, immunization initiatives, pandemic preparedness programs, and commercial opportunities. mRNA, RECOMBINANT & ADVANCED VACCINE PLATFORM INSIGHTS – helps you identify growth opportunities associated with emerging vaccine technologies and their evolving adjuvant requirements.

– helps you identify growth opportunities associated with emerging vaccine technologies and their evolving adjuvant requirements. ONCOLOGY VACCINE & IMMUNOTHERAPY OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT – helps you assess advancements in therapeutic cancer vaccines, neoantigen platforms, personalized medicine, and immune modulation strategies.

– helps you assess advancements in therapeutic cancer vaccines, neoantigen platforms, personalized medicine, and immune modulation strategies. GLOBAL REGULATORY & COMMERCIALIZATION BENCHMARKS – helps you uncover regulatory trends, approval pathways, manufacturing scalability, and market access strategies across major regions.

– helps you uncover regulatory trends, approval pathways, manufacturing scalability, and market access strategies across major regions. FUTURE VACCINE INNOVATION & PANDEMIC PREPAREDNESS OUTLOOK – helps you gauge developments in next-generation immunization technologies, rapid-response vaccine platforms, and long-term vaccine market opportunities through 2035.

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.00 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 6.19 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.47% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Adjuvant emulsion, Pathogen, Combination, Particulate, and Others)

• By Administration (Oral, Intramuscular, Intradermal, Intranasal, and Others)

• By Application (Cancer, Infectious diseases, and Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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