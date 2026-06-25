Xealth Survey Defines Digital Readiness Gaps Between Healthcare Executives and Physicians

SEATTLE, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xealth, the leader in digital health orchestration and deployment, today released new market insights titled “Bridging Digital Strategy and Clinical Reality: The Executive-Physician Divide Reveals What’s Needed for Progress.” The sweeping healthcare industry survey uncovered critical areas of misalignment and differing strategic priorities between healthcare leaders and physicians. The research was commissioned by Xealth and conducted in coordination with Sage Growth Partners, a healthcare advisory firm with deep expertise in market research.

“For digital health to really work, there must be better alignment between physicians and executives on what needs to be done, and when,” said Xealth Chief Strategy Officer Cynthia Church. “We’re optimistic that these findings can help provide the insights needed to take action to bridge the divide.”

Some of the top findings from the report include:

Clinical leaders and healthcare executives differ on the importance of workflow: Only one-third of executives identify clinician adoption and workflow integration as a key measure of digital health, while more than half of physicians identify workflow integration as the most important prerequisite for clinical utility.

Only one-third of executives identify clinician adoption and workflow integration as a key measure of digital health, while more than half of physicians identify workflow integration as the most important prerequisite for clinical utility. Physicians are not currently an integral part of buying decisions – which can lead to low adoption.

Executives and physicians approach patient engagement improvements from different perspectives, despite shared goals.

Digital health has a strong appetite for adoption at all levels, but meaningful infrastructure barriers remain: 71% of physicians are open to using wearable data in clinical decision making and 63% see value in digital health in preventative care, but nearly half cite potential additional workload and 36% of executives cite integration challenges as operational barriers to broader expansion.

These findings reveal that digital orchestration is becoming necessary infrastructure in healthcare; however, the research also suggests that successful organizations will need to align people, process and technology around shared goals. The complete report outlines practical steps that could help close this divide, such as aligning success metrics across stakeholder groups and building infrastructure for scalable digital care and artificial intelligence.

You can access the complete survey findings and insights here.

About Xealth

Xealth is the care orchestration platform that turns passive data into coordinated action. It embeds digital programs, patient education, remote monitoring, and clinical workflows directly into an EHR—so clinicians can prescribe, monitor, and manage everything from one place, without leaving the patient chart. Now part of Samsung’s connected care vision, Xealth enhances decision-making, reduces friction, and supports enterprise-wide digital health strategies. Trusted by more than 500 hospitals and 70+ solution partners, Xealth provides a scalable foundation for delivering connected, personalized, and preventative care—empowering health systems to drive outcomes, engagement, and operational efficiency while advancing digital transformation. Learn more at xealth.com .

Media Contact:

Heather Caouette

+1 508.579.3894

heatherc@rae-communications.com

