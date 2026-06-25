Veterinary Orthopedics Market Trends and Revenue Outlook 2026-2031: A Global Assessment

Dublin, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Orthopedics Market by Product, Animal Type, Application, Material, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The veterinary orthopedics market is set to expand from USD 0.57 billion in 2026 to USD 0.86 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 8.5%. This growth is fueled by several critical factors shaping veterinary orthopedic care, surgical interventions, and mobility restoration in animals.

One primary growth driver is the increasing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, trauma, and degenerative joint diseases in companion and livestock animals. Pet owners increasingly prioritize advanced orthopedic procedures, while veterinary care evolves towards specialization and results-oriented services. This trend boosts the demand for high-quality orthopedic implants, fixation devices, and surgical solutions. Veterinary hospitals and specialty practices actively seek innovative solutions to enhance surgical accuracy, reduce recovery time, and improve post-surgical mobility.

Furthermore, age-related orthopedic diseases, joint issues in obese animals, and trauma cases amplify the demand for effective, reliable orthopedic procedures. Advanced fixation devices and reconstructive products are pivotal in addressing these needs. The surge in referrals and specialized orthopedic practices, along with modernization trends, such as imaging advancements, digital surgical planning, and post-operative rehabilitative care, creates a fertile ground for the adoption of advanced orthopedic solutions.

Technological advancements, including enhanced biomaterials, patient-specific devices, minimally invasive procedures, and 3D-printed surgical guides, drive the veterinary orthopedics market forward. These enhancements in device quality and usability are critical to expected market growth.

The companion animals segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Dogs and cats frequently encounter orthopedic issues like ligament tears, fractures, and joint disorders, often due to aging or obesity. Thus, demand for orthopedic products remains constant. Factors like the accessibility to specialty animal hospitals, increased owner awareness regarding procedure outcomes, and the gradual adoption of pet insurance contribute to this growth.

Veterinary hospitals & clinics hold the largest market share as of 2025. These facilities dominate the veterinary orthopedics market, serving as primary locations for diagnosing and treating orthopedic disorders through surgery and follow-up treatments. They handle numerous trauma, ligament injuries, and degenerative joint disorders, supported by sophisticated surgical facilities and orthopedic capabilities. The rise of multi-specialty veterinary hospitals focusing on in-house orthopedic care further fuels market utilization.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to see the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This region anticipates the highest CAGR, driven by an increasing number of pet owners and rising spending on animal care in countries like China, India, Japan, and Australia. Enhanced veterinary infrastructure, such as orthopedic specialty hospitals and referral centers, expands access to diagnostics and surgeries. Growing recognition of mobility's role in quality of life, alongside increased availability of orthopedic surgeons and pet insurance, propels the uptake of surgical procedures.

Research Coverage and Market Insights:

This market study covers veterinary orthopedics across various segments, estimates market size and growth potential by product, material, animal type, application, end-user, and region. Key players, along with their profiles, recent developments, and market strategies, are thoroughly analyzed.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 630 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $0.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Companion Animal Ownership and Spending on Pet Healthcare Higher Incidence of Orthopedic Conditions Growth in Specialty Veterinary Hospitals & Referral Networks with Advanced Surgical Capabilities Technology Improvements in Implants and Instruments

Restraints High Cost of Orthopedic Implants, Instruments, and Advanced Surgical Procedures Limited Availability of Trained Veterinary Orthopedic Surgeons

Opportunities Geographic Expansion into Emerging Markets Growing Adoption of Patient-Specific Implants and 3D-Printed Guides

Challenges Clinical Outcome Variability and Complication Risk Regulatory and Quality Compliance Across Regions



Company Profiles

Movora

Securos Surgical (Cencora, Inc.)

Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Arthrex, Inc.

Orthomed (UK) Ltd.

B. Braun SE

Veterinary Instrumentation

Antech Diagnostics, Inc.

Rita Leibinger GmbH & Co. KG

Bluesao

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Intrauma S.P.A

Surgical Holdings Veterinary

Ph Orthcom

Gervetusa

Narang Medical Limited

Fusion Implants

Bio3Dtech

Orthomax Mfg. Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Vet Orthopedics

Well Trust (Tianjin) Tech Co. Ltd.

Veterinaryimplants.Com (Veterinary Division of Gpc Medical Ltd.)

Invictos

Safex Inc.

Gsource (Arch Medical Solutions)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/so8vp7

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