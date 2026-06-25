Marine Port Services Market to Exceed $100 Billion by 2032 as Global Trade Expansion and the Adoption of Green Initiatives Drives Revenue Growth

Dublin, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Port Services - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Marine Port Services was estimated at US$78.9 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$100.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the marine port services market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for efficient cargo handling and logistics solutions. The surge in global e-commerce and just-in-time inventory management practices is fueling the need for faster and more streamlined port operations. The increasing adoption of smart port technologies, including AI, IoT, and blockchain, is enhancing operational efficiency and security, driving investment in digital infrastructure.

The expansion of offshore energy projects, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, is also creating demand for specialized port services to accommodate energy transportation. Additionally, government initiatives to modernize port facilities and improve maritime trade routes are boosting market growth. The shift towards green and sustainable port operations, including shore power solutions and automated emissions monitoring, is further shaping the future of marine port services. As global trade volumes continue to rise, the marine port services industry is set to experience robust growth, driven by technological advancements and evolving market demands.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Marine Port Services market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Service (Container Handling Service, Ship Repair & Maintenance Service, Navigation Service, Supply Chain & Logistics Service, Mechanical & Electrical Service, Other Services); Port (Container Port, Bulk Cargo Port, Break Bulk Port, Multi-Purpose Port); End-User (Shipping Companies End-User, Ports & Terminals End-User, Cargo Owners End-User, Other End-Users).

Service (Container Handling Service, Ship Repair & Maintenance Service, Navigation Service, Supply Chain & Logistics Service, Mechanical & Electrical Service, Other Services); Port (Container Port, Bulk Cargo Port, Break Bulk Port, Multi-Purpose Port); End-User (Shipping Companies End-User, Ports & Terminals End-User, Cargo Owners End-User, Other End-Users). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Container Handling Service segment, which is expected to reach US$24.4 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.6%. The Ship Repair & Maintenance Service segment is also set to grow at 2.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $24.4 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.5% CAGR to reach $23.4 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Marine Port Services Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Adani Ports & SEZ, APM Terminals, China Merchants Port Holdings, COSCO Shipping Ports, DP World and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Marine Port Services market report include:

Adani Ports & SEZ

APM Terminals

China Merchants Port Holdings

COSCO Shipping Ports

DP World

Evergreen Marine Corporation

Eurogate Container Terminal

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hutchison Port Holdings

International Container Terminal Services

PSA International

Shanghai International Port Group

SSA Marine

Terminal Investment Limited

Yildirim Holding (Yilport)

CMA CGM Group

Hapag-Lloyd AG

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company

Port of Rotterdam

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 396 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $78.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $100.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Marine Port Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Growth in Maritime Trade Volumes and Container Traffic Drives Expansion of Marine Port Services

Rising Investments in Port Infrastructure Modernization Propel Demand for Integrated Marine Service Offerings

Digitalization of Port Operations and Smart Port Initiatives Accelerate Adoption of Marine IT and Tracking Services

Regulatory Emphasis on Port Sustainability and Emissions Reduction Fuels Growth in Green Marine Services

Increasing Demand for Efficient Turnaround and Berthing Services Drives Optimization in Port Logistics

Surge in Cruise Tourism and Passenger Terminal Operations Boosts Demand for Port Hospitality and Vessel Support Services

Integration of Dredging, Pilotage, and Tug Assistance into Unified Port Services Enhances Operational Efficiency

Expansion of Transshipment and Feeder Networks Strengthens Demand for Agile Port Handling Services

Increased Use of IoT and Port Community Systems Enables Real-Time Asset and Cargo Tracking Capabilities

Rising Port Congestion and Vessel Bunching Highlight the Need for Digitally Coordinated Marine Services

Expansion of Logistics Hubs and Free Trade Zones Around Ports Creates Synergies with Marine Support Providers

Cybersecurity Threats to Port Infrastructure Propel Investment in Marine Port Cyber Defense Solutions

Automation of Container Handling and Yard Management Enhances Value-Added Service Portfolios

Decarbonization Goals Accelerate Development of Shore Power and Alternative Fuel Bunkering Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bpn25j

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