$960 Billion Proteins & Protein Crystals Market Outlook, 2030 | High Investment and Funding in Structural Biology, Biopharmaceuticals, and Advanced Drug Development

Dublin, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proteins & Protein Crystals Market by Product Type, Structural, Specialty, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protein and protein crystals market is anticipated to reach USD 960.37 billion by 2030, up from USD 609.51 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 9.5% between 2025 and 2030. Key industry drivers include the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, heightened R&D in structural biology and drug discovery, and expanding applications for proteins in diagnostics, therapeutics, and industrial sectors.

Enzymatic proteins dominate the market due to their extensive use in therapeutics, industrial biocatalysis, and high-throughput screening. Additionally, recombinant and monoclonal proteins are gaining traction in drug development and personalized medicine for their specificity and scalability.

The growing popularity of protein crystallization kits, reagents, and automated crystallization platforms for structural studies fuels market growth. Researchers and pharmaceutical firms leverage these tools for determining protein structures, expediting drug design, and enhancing enzyme-based industrial processes.

Structural Proteins Segment Leading Growth

The structural proteins segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is propelled by demand from research, healthcare, and industrial arenas. Proteins such as actin and tubulin are crucial in structural biology, high-throughput crystallography, and drug discovery. Membrane proteins emerge as key therapeutic targets in developing biologics and precision medicine. Moreover, connective tissue and extracellular matrix proteins-like collagen, elastin, laminins, and proteoglycans-drive demand in biomaterials, tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, and cosmetic products.

Healthcare Segment Dominates

The healthcare application segment accounts for the highest CAGR, linked to rising demand for therapeutic proteins, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and diagnostic enzymes. The prevalence of chronic diseases, cancer, and metabolic disorders spurs the development of protein-based biologics. Advances in structural biology and protein crystallography accelerate drug discovery and targeted therapy.

Rapid Growth in Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is set to exhibit the highest CAGR, fueled by robust growth across healthcare, research, and various other applications. Growing biopharmaceutical R&D, a rise in chronic disease cases, and the adoption of personalized medicine drive demand for therapeutic proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and protein-based diagnostics in healthcare. Enhanced life sciences infrastructure, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and structural biology undertakings boost protein crystallization kit and reagent usage in research and academia.

Additional applications contribute to market expansion in areas such as agriculture and animal health-utilizing proteins for feed additives, vaccines, and disease management-and cosmetics, where structural proteins like collagen and elastin feature in anti-aging and skincare products. In bioenergy, enzymes facilitate biomass conversion and biofuel production, collectively contributing to rapid market growth in the Asia Pacific.

Research Insights

The market is segmented by product type, application, end-user, and region. The report delves into significant factors such as driving forces, restraints, and opportunities impacting stakeholders. It evaluates key organizations within the protein and protein crystals market, offers micro-level analysis for market trends, and identifies growth opportunities through revenue segmentation in major regions.

Key market players include Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), Agilent (US), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Japan), International Flavours and Fragrances (US), Biocon (India), RayBiotech (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Amgen (US), Eli Lilly (US), Roche (Switzerland), Novo Nordisk (Denmark), and Pfizer (US), among others.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 303 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $609.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $960.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Emphasis on Structure-Based Drug Discovery and Development Rising Demand for Protein-based Drug Development Increasing Demand for Therapeutic Proteins Technological Advancements in Crystallization Methods

Restraints High Technical Complexity and Low Success Rates in Protein Crystallization Exposure to Ionizing Radiation and Contrast-Related Concerns Among Vulnerable Populations Need for High Costs, Technical Expertise, and Advanced Infrastructure for Commercialization

Opportunities Integration of AI-Enabled Innovations Collaboration Between Academia and Industry High Investment and Funding in Structural Biology, Biopharmaceuticals, and Advanced Drug Development

Challenges Reproducibility Issues in Protein Crystallization Scalability Concerns in Recombinant Protein Production



Company Profiles

Danaher Corporation

Raybiotech, Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sanofi

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

International Flavours & Fragrances Inc. (Iff)

Biocon

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Ultreze Enzymes

Neogen

Biolaxi Enzymes Pvt. Ltd.

Genscript

Bioseutica

Kerry Group PLC

Associated British Foods PLC

K-Genix Group

Nagase & Co. Ltd.

Grifols, S.A

Basf

Bio-Cat

Amco Proteins

Protalix Biotherapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dazg1q

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