Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of First Solar, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises First Solar, Inc., (“First Solar” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FSLR) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). First Solar investors have until August 24, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/first-solar-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. First Solar misled investors about its ability to mitigate the impact of tariffs on its operations. The Company overstated its ability to shift operations to the United States from Malaysia and Vietnam. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about First Solar, investors suffered damages.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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