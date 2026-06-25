Real Estate Franchise Rehumanizes the Job with New AI Tech

Kansas City, Missouri, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the world of business, time is money. In its own take on that classic adage, United Country Real Estate has rolled out proprietary technology that reduces business costs, improves efficiencies and gives the franchise’s agents more time to engage with clients in person. And it’s all powered by AI.

Built on United Country’s own tech and data and designed around how the company’s affiliates actually work, the BullseyeAI platform integrates modern AI tools including a Large Language Model (LLM), a conversational “AI Assistant” and automated AI agents. Real estate professionals type or voice questions or commands. Instant AI results follow.

From helping to improve basic business practices, to taking on traditionally time-consuming administrative tasks, and even providing tips that could boost the bottom line, BullseyeAI offers all of it on a smart, single dashboard.

Proprietary AI Tech with No Added Cost to Brokerages

The real estate industry can be an unpredictable beast. For those navigating it in the U.S. at any given time, as the saying goes, “Your results may vary.” Agents can face commission pressure, development costs can rise along with mortgage rates, and brokerages can struggle with shrinking margins.

According to a 2025 National Association of REALTORS® survey, NAR members reported agents spending between $50 and $500 per month on technology costs. Meanwhile, agents said the vast majority of their clients had positive views on the use of tech in buying and selling property. It’s reasonable to assume tech costs would rise in line with use and interest, especially with something as modern and topical as AI. At least for United Country agents, that’s not the case. The company offers BullseyeAI at no extra cost to its national network of nearly 500 offices.

“We've invested for the long term in our proprietary platform, so our affiliates don't have to carry the cost or complexity themselves,” said United Real Estate Group Chief Executive Officer Dan Duffy. “At a time when technology budgets are squeezing margins, BullseyeAI gives our agents a durable advantage.”

AI Platform Gives Agents More Time for Human Relationships

BullseyeAI’s users can manage data and communication with contacts, set up automated email campaigns and reports, assign administrative tasks for leads or property searches, and a lot more. One of the system’s biggest benefits is its ability to generate customized property listings that are then pushed out to a national network of United Country-owned websites. Visually appealing and easy to navigate, BullseyeAI is the newest, and potentially the best way to maximize the marketing of real estate.

The new platform also happens to be a real time saver. For more than a century now, United Country has focused on long‑term investment in practical tools to help its offices increase productivity. Not only does BullseyeAI continue this trend, it also reduces overhead and allows agents to get back to doing what they do best — staying focused on their clients and promptly closing transactions.

At a time when some fear emerging AI technology could lead to far less personal interaction among humans – or worse, a global disconnect of humanity and enslavement to our new AI overlords – BullseyeAI aims to do exactly the opposite.

“Our goal is straightforward: Give agents their time back. Less time tied to a desk. Less time spent on low‑value tasks. Real estate will always be a people business, and BullseyeAI makes that more possible for our affiliates than ever before,” Duffy said.

‘A Dramatic Step Forward’: Elevating Performance, Expecting Evolution

BullseyeAI’s intent is not for real estate professionals to drastically change how they work. Rather, the system quickly and quietly works for these brokers, agents and REALTORS® so they can focus on the real human relationships that have always driven positive results and growth. It’s all about becoming more productive, efficient and informed.

"(United Country has) a significant advantage in bringing AI breakthroughs to market because we've spent years building and strengthening our proprietary platform,” said United Real Estate Group Chief Product and Technology Officer David Dickey.

Dickey explained that the platform will only continue to improve with real-world user feedback from United Country affiliates. And as the sole owner of its data and software, the company can deliver tailored tools at a rapid pace.

“BullseyeAI is a dramatic step forward, transforming our platform from a system of tools into an intelligent partner that anticipates needs, adapts in real time and elevates performance in ways that were simply not possible before,” he said.

About United Country Real Estate

United Country Real Estate (at UnitedCountry.com) is the leading, fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals specializing in lifestyle and rural real estate. The company has been an innovator in real estate marketing since 1925, with a unique, comprehensive advertising program. This exclusive program includes the highest-ranked and largest portfolios of specialty lifestyle property marketing websites, unequaled national print advertising, the largest internal real estate advertising agency, an extensive database of more than 1 million opt-in buyers, and other proprietary programs to advertise properties more broadly.