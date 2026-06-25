DEME and The Oyster Restoration Company to deliver oyster reef restoration project in the Belgian North Sea

DEME and The Oyster Restoration Company (TORC) have joined forces to deliver EuroReefs, which is set to become a landmark large‑scale offshore nature restoration project for native European flat oyster reefs. Commissioned by Belgium’s Federal Public Service Health, Food Chain Safety and Environment (financed by NextGenerationEU), 1,800 natural and biodegradable clay bricks carrying at least one million European flat oyster (Ostrea edulis) spat were installed last week on the seabed at a dedicated offshore site in the Hinderbanken gravel bed area, supporting the development of a healthy, reproducing reef. Elements for this innovative reef were loaded onto DEME’s split hopper barge Vlaanderen VIII in the port of Ardersier (Scotland), after which the vessel was deployed to place the spat on the seabed. Building on earlier pilot initiatives, EuroReefs represents a major step toward achieving large-scale marine ecosystem restoration, combining biodiversity expertise with advanced offshore engineering and logistics.

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