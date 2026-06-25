Headway NOVA’s Latest Awards Highlight Growing Momentum Behind Tokenized RWA Investments

EAST LONDON, South Africa, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headway NOVA, an international fintech platform for tokenized real estate investment, has received two industry awards, strengthening its position in the asset tokenization market. It was recognized as “Real Estate Investment Firm of the Year” and “Most Innovative Global Tokenisation Platform 2026.”

The awards arrive as tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) continue to gain attention from retail and institutional investors worldwide. By connecting physical real estate with blockchain-based ownership infrastructure, Headway NOVA is helping make international property investment more accessible, transparent, and digitally efficient.

The recognition highlights how the platform addresses challenges in traditional real estate, including high entry costs, hidden management fees, limited liquidity, and complex cross-border procedures. Through fractional ownership, users can participate in selected property projects from lower entry amounts while tracking performance through the company’s mobile platform.

The “Real Estate Investment Firm of the Year” award, presented as part of the Corporate LiveWire’s Innovation & Excellence Awards 2026, marks the second consecutive year Headway NOVA has received this title. The recognition reflects the company’s role in broadening access to real estate investment for a wider audience.

Headway NOVA was also named “Most Innovative Global Tokenisation Platform 2026” by the FinTech Awards from Wealth & Finance International. This category evaluates real-world performance, security, and user experience. The award recognizes the platform’s security infrastructure, automated rental income distribution, and digital model.

The company’s portfolio includes four active residential real estate projects in Dubai, located in districts such as Jumeirah Village Circle, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, and Dubai Silicon Oasis, which were selected for rental demand, development potential, and appeal to families, professionals, and long-term tenants.

Headway NOVA is currently strengthening its focus on Brazilian investors as international diversification becomes more attractive across Latin America. The platform supports fractional real estate ownership from less than US$100, a 0% four-installment payment option, and deposit methods including PIX, bank transfers, online payment platforms, cards, and cryptocurrencies.

Headway NOVA says its mission is to increase transparency, accessibility, and efficiency in international real estate investment while aligning its corporate structure with local and global regulatory standards.

To learn more about Headway NOVA and see the full selection of its investment projects, users can visit hwnova.site or download the app from Google Play or App Store.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4620dad-8322-47d9-a295-a358ee09f254