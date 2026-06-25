EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: 18.5% TAKE UP OF STOCK DIVIDEND

 | Source: Eurocommercial Properties N.V. Eurocommercial Properties N.V.

Date: 25 June 2026

Release: After closing of Euronext

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Stock dividend take up Eurocommercial Properties N.V. EUROCOMMERCIAL PRESS RELEASE

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