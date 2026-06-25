NopalCyber Earns Repeat Ranking in Chambers and Partners’ 2026 Crisis & Risk Management Guide

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NopalCyber, an AI-native cybersecurity company delivering continuous offense and defense management for organizations navigating an AI-driven threat landscape, is proud to announce it has once again been ranked in Chambers and Partners’ Global Crisis & Risk Management 2026 Guide. The company retained its Band 3 position in the Global-Wide Cybersecurity Risk category for a second consecutive year.

Chambers and Partners is a globally recognized authority in research and rankings for professional services. The annual Crisis & Risk Management Guide evaluates crisis response and risk advisory providers across key markets worldwide. The guide is widely used by lawyers, general counsel and private clients seeking expert guidance on complex risk exposures and crisis events.

2025 marked NopalCyber’s debut ranking among the field’s recognized specialists, and this year’s result confirms its staying power. The Chambers’ rankings are reassessed annually based on fresh client interviews and market feedback. NopalCyber’s repeat placement reflects sustained performance as well as a meaningful signal of consistency and trust.

Chambers’ research for the 2026 guide once again highlighted NopalCyber’s capabilities as a trusted security partner, particularly its approach to continuous offense and defense management across complex enterprise environments. Client feedback pointed to the same qualities that distinguished the firm in its first year: responsiveness, technical depth and the ability to adapt as both client needs and the threat landscape shift. As AI accelerates attacker capabilities and expands the attack surface, clients noted NopalCyber’s AI-driven intelligence and proactive, always-on defense posture as differentiating strengths. These qualities have become a consistent hallmark of how NopalCyber operates.

“It’s an honor to be recognized again by Chambers,” says NopalCyber CEO Varun Ira. “This result affirms the great trust our clients continue to place in us. Our focus hasn’t shifted: deliver responsive, expert-led security services that our clients can rely on year after year. We’re grateful that our clients continue to recognize that commitment.”

For more information, see the Chambers (2026) Crisis & Risk Management Guide.

About NopalCyber

NopalCyber keeps organizations of all sizes ahead of an AI-accelerated threat environment. As an AI-native cybersecurity company, NopalCyber delivers continuous offense and defense management through its integrated Nopal360° platform, combining AI-driven threat intelligence, MXDR, ASM and 24/7 SOC-as-a-service. Its proprietary Cyber Intelligence Quotient (CIQ) provides clients with a real-time, quantifiable view of their security posture, enabling faster decision-making and greater resilience. Whether navigating AI-powered attacks, expanding cloud exposure or evolving compliance requirements, NopalCyber delivers the expertise and AI-native technology to stay ahead. For more information, visit www.nopalcyber.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing Inc. for NopalCyber

vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com