Nanterre, 25 June 2026

VINCI Construction to build the second building

of the New Reims Hospital

Construction of the second building in the New Reims Hospital complex for the CHU de Reims

A €210 million contract

The Centre Hospitalier Universitaire (CHU) de Reims has entrusted VINCI Construction with the contract to build the second building in the New Reims Hospital complex. The works contract is worth a total €210 million (excl. tax), €157 million of which will go to VINCI Construction. The project execution has been entrusted to a consortium led by Pargade Architectes.

The works are scheduled to last 45 months, during which the hospital must remain in ordinary working order, and primarily involve the construction of a 58,000 m² building spanning seven floors that will accommodate 498 beds, reception and diagnosis areas, high-tech medical platforms, an in-patient zone, a hospital pharmacy, as well as logistics and technical control rooms. The building, named after Madeleine Brès, the first French woman to obtain a medical degree, will mainly house medical activities, including chronic diseases and neuroscience. It will be connected to the existing buildings in the hospital complex to ensure continuity of flow across the site.

The New Reims Hospital project intends to upgrade the healthcare provided by the CHU, in particular thanks to cutting-edge equipment, enhanced quality of care for out-patients and an improved service for in-patients. The teams from VINCI Construction were already involved in the construction of the first building for the New Reims Hospital complex.

This new contract further underscores the recognition enjoyed by the VINCI Group in healthcare infrastructure. In France, the teams from VINCI Construction are also involved in the construction of the “New Lariboisière” building for Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP), the new CHU in Nantes, the new Hôpital Métropolitain de l’Artois in Lens, as well as the reconstruction of the Chaumont Hospital, Caen CHU and AP-HP’s Hôtel-Dieu hospital.

The teams from VINCI Energies are also involved in many hospital-related contracts and technical works packages.

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

About the Reims CHU

Drawing on the expertise of its 7,600 professionals, the University Hospital of Reims provides high-quality healthcare in a wide range of medical and surgical specialisms and obstetrics. The patients benefit from an innovative healthcare pathway, enhanced in particular by the development of artificial intelligence and different research protocols. The establishment also includes a 900-bed nursing home facility. Moreover, it plays a key role as a teaching hospital, integrating over 2,300 students. Engaged in a dynamic regional cooperation policy, the CHU also serves as a support establishment to the Champagne University Hospital Group. In order to upgrade its healthcare provision capabilities, it is undertaking a vast property development project, investing €564 million. www.chu-reims.fr

CONTACT

VINCI Press Department - Tel.: +33 1 57 98 62 88 - media.relations@vinci.com

Reims CHU Press Department, Perrine Janson – Tel.: +33 6 77 54 07 20 - pjanson@chu-reims.fr

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com





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