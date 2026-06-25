Borosilicate Glass Substrates to Dominate 2031 Market Share due to Superior Thermal Properties

Dublin, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glass Substrate Market by Type, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The glass substrate market is anticipated to expand from USD 7.90 billion in 2026 to USD 9.42 billion in 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 3.6% during this period. This growth trajectory is fueled by increasing demand across the semiconductor and electronics sectors, especially with the rise in high-performance computing and advanced packaging applications. The proliferation of OLED displays, AI, and 5G technologies further propels this demand.

The Borosilicate-Based Glass Substrate Segment

This segment is projected to capture the largest market share by 2031. Borosilicate glass substrates are preferred for their outstanding thermal resistance and low thermal expansion, ideal for semiconductor and display applications. They offer high chemical durability and dimensional stability, ensuring reliability in temperature-intensive and precise manufacturing processes. Their suitability extends to high-level packaging, OLED displays, and photovoltaic modules.

The Electronics Segment

The electronics sector is expected to dominate the market share in 2031 due to extensive use of glass substrates in displays, semiconductors, and circuit components. The burgeoning growth of consumer electronics, such as smartphones, laptops, and TVs, significantly drives demand, bolstered by innovations in AI, 5G, and high-performance computing, necessitating advanced substrates.

Asia Pacific's High Growth Rate

The Asia Pacific market is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to its prominence in the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. This region benefits from substantial investments, governmental support, and increasing manufacturing facilities, with rising demand for consumer electronics, renewable energy, and automotive electronics enhancing growth.

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 52%, Tier 2 - 26%, Tier 3 - 22%

By Designation: C-level Executives - 48%, Directors - 23%, Others - 29%

By Region: North America - 20%, Europe - 10%, Asia Pacific - 40%, South America - 10%, Middle East & Africa - 20%

Notes: Other designations include sales, marketing, and product managers. Tier 1 refers to companies with over USD 500 Million annual revenue, Tier 2 is USD 100 million-500 Million, and Tier 3 is less than USD 100 million.

Prominent companies such as AGC Inc. (Japan), Schott AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), and HOYA Corporation (Japan) are key players analyzed in the report. Insights into company profiles, recent developments, and core market strategies are offered.

Research Coverage

The research categorizes the glass substrate market by type, end-use industry, and region. Insightful analysis has been conducted on key drivers, such as expansive growth in the semiconductor industry, and restraints, including high development costs. Opportunities lie in the rapid expansion of solar installations, while challenges remain in meeting stringent LCD quality requirements.

Reasons to Purchase the Report

Stakeholders, including market leaders and new entrants, will gain access to revenue approximations for the overall glass substrate market and its subsegments. The report aids in understanding the competitive landscape, providing data to help position businesses effectively and devise suitable market strategies. Detailed insights on market dynamics-key drivers, challenges, and opportunities-are included.

The Report Provides Insights Into the Following:

Detailed competitive assessments including market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like AGC Inc. and Schott AG.

Product development and innovation insights focusing on forthcoming technologies and R&D activities in the market.

Comprehensive market analysis across varied regions to identify profitable markets.

Exhaustive information on new products, untapped markets, and recent investments within the glass substrate market ecosystem.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 235 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $9.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



4 Market Dynamics

Drivers Rapid Semiconductor Industry Expansion Rising Demand for Large-Sized and High-Resolution Displays Rapid Expansion of 5G Networks and IoT Ecosystems

Challenges High Technology Development and Manufacturing Cost

Opportunities Innovations in Display Technologies Rapid Expansion of Global Solar Installations Emergence of Glass Core Substrates as a Next-Gen Solution

Industry Trends Standardization and Ecosystem Alignment with Semiconductor Manufacturing Enhancing Thermal-Mechanical Performance for Advanced Systems High-Frequency Applications in 5G/6G, RF, and Mmwave Systems Photonics and Co-Packaged Optics in Data Center and AI Applications Panel-Level Packaging (PLP) for Cost and Scale Advantages

Case Studies Corning Incorporated - Capacity Expansion in LCD Glass Substrates Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. - Product Innovation in Glass Core Substrates



13 Company Profiles

Agc Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Schott AG

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Plan Optik AG

Hoya Corporation

Ohara Inc.

Toppan Inc.

Tunghsu Group Co. Ltd.

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Specialty Glass Products

Absolics Inc.

Biotain Crystal Co. Limited

Valley Design Corp.

Avanstrate Inc.

Kyodo International, Inc.

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Guardian Industries

Tecnisco, Ltd.

Arryait Corporation

Prazisions Glas & Optik GmbH

Jiangsu Suchuan Technology Co. Ltd.

Buwon Precision Sciences Co. Ltd.

Viracon

3Dgs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vuxnhl

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