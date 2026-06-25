Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed and Potential Transactions Involving LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RAMP), Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA; KELYB), and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM)

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether the boards of directors of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RAMP), Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA; KELYB), and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with proposed or potential transactions involving each company.

If you own shares of LiveRamp, Kelly Services, or MGM Resorts and believe that a proposed or potential transaction may affect the value of your investment, please consider joining our investigation. To participate or learn more, you can click or copy and paste the following links:

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc.: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/liveramp-holdings-inc/

Kelly Services, Inc.: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/kelly-services-inc/

MGM Resorts International: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/mgm-resorts-international/

Shareholders seeking more information may also contact lead analyst Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Background

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RAMP)

On May 17, 2026, LiveRamp announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which it will be acquired by Publicis Groupe. Under the agreement, Publicis will acquire LiveRamp for $38.50 per share in cash. The transaction is expected to close before year-end 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, approval by LiveRamp shareholders, and other customary closing conditions.

Johnson Fistel’s investigation focuses on whether LiveRamp’s board of directors conducted a fair process to maximize shareholder value and whether shareholders are receiving fair consideration for their shares.

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA; KELYB)

On May 19, 2026, Hunt Equity Opportunities, LLC and certain affiliated reporting persons disclosed that they hold approximately 3,039,940 shares of Kelly’s Class B common stock, representing roughly 92.2% of the outstanding Class B voting power.

The disclosure further indicates that the reporting persons requested that Kelly’s Board consider establishing a committee comprised solely of independent and disinterested directors, with authority to retain independent legal and financial advisors, to evaluate potential strategic alternatives involving the Company and one or more affiliates of Hunt.

Johnson Fistel is reviewing these developments to assess whether Kelly’s directors and controlling stockholder are fulfilling their fiduciary obligations to public stockholders, including whether any potential related-party process adequately protects minority stockholder interests and ensures appropriate procedural safeguards in connection with any potential transaction.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM)

Johnson Fistel is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the Board of Directors of MGM Resorts International and the Company’s largest stockholder, People, Inc.

The investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other misconduct in connection with a potential go-private transaction involving MGM Resorts International by People, Inc. and its affiliates.

Johnson Fistel is reviewing these developments to assess whether MGM’s directors and largest stockholder are fulfilling their fiduciary obligations to the Company’s public stockholders, including whether any potential related-party transaction process adequately protects minority stockholder interests, ensures appropriate procedural safeguards, and provides fair value to MGM stockholders.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits.

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Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations

Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com